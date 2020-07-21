Dalton Public Schools pushes back start date, opts for hybrid model to open year

Dalton Public Schools students will not have their first day of school Aug. 6, as had been scheduled, after the board of education voted unanimously Monday to push opening day to Aug. 31.
In addition, the first two weeks of the school year will be conducted in hybrid fashion, with school buildings filled only to half student capacity each day. The goal is to begin full-time, face-to-face instruction for all students on Sept. 14.
The opening hybrid period "gives us two weeks to see where we're at," said Superintendent Tim Scott. "It also gives parents an idea of how it works," as they'll be able to chose whether they want their children in traditional school beginning Sept. 14 or would prefer complete distance, online education.
Given the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community, "I think we should push the date as far out as possible," ideally after Labor Day, said board member Sam Sanders. However, "I can get behind the 31st as a start date."
Parents can decide whether to send students to school for daily, conventional instruction starting Sept. 14, or they can opt for 100% virtual learning, but they'd have to stick with the online education for six weeks, Scott said. If their child is attending face-to-face school, however, they can opt to go virtual at any time.
Curriculum will be paced similarly online and face-to-face to allow those back-and-forth moves, said Laura Orr, the system's chief academic officer. Furthermore, a student may be forced to go online for a period of time due to COVID-19, and they need to keep pace while out of the building so they can join back in seamlessly when they return.
"I see all sides of this," Orr said. "We do have a lot of front-loading this year for instruction."
Students will need to be trained on new health and safety protocols inside schools, as well as expanded and improved online learning platforms, she said. Furthermore, "we want to do some social and emotional work up front," considering students stopped attending in-person school in mid-March, two months before the scheduled end of the school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers will officially begin their duties Aug. 17, Scott said. While that may seem like a litany of pre-planning days, "they have a lot of work to do and training on how the 'new normal' will look."
Considering all those factors, Aug. 31 remains "very palatable" as a start date for students, Orr said. "We can prepare to really hit the ground running."
During the two-week hybrid start, a student would attend in-person school twice weekly. The student population will be divided in half, with half attending two days per week, and the other half attending the other two days, except for Wednesday, which will be set aside as a cleaning day, although distance education would still go on that day for all students.
At Dalton High School, freshmen and seniors will attend in-person on Monday and Tuesday during the two-week hybrid period, said Stephanie Hungerpiller, Dalton High's principal. Sophomores and juniors will attend on Thursday and Friday.
Families with multiple children in Dalton Public Schools will all attend school on the same days, Scott said. For families who are sure they want online learning, those students will not attend in-person school, even during the two-week hybrid session.
Both Gov. Brian Kemp and Superintendent Richard Woods, the state’s top education official, stated last week it was their preference children be in classrooms to learn this school year.
"I think kids need to be in the classroom,” Kemp said during a press conference. "I think there's a safe way to do that.”
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said last week there will be cases of COVID-19 among staff and students, but that doesn't necessarily mean learning can't still be done on campuses.
"We know and fully expect that there will be some cases of COVID-19 among students and teachers,” she said. “We are doing everything we can to provide the resources needed to protect everyone in the school setting.”
In Dalton Public Schools, "we've been preparing" personal protective equipment (PPE) since May, Rusty Lount, director of operations, explained earlier this month. "We have about 175 touchless thermometers," an "ample supply" of 35,000 gloves and hand sanitizer, "spray bottles for every teacher to clean their classroom any time" they wish, a large number of masks and enough face shields for every staff member if they're so inclined.
The system has also been in contact with a company that could "fog every building," which is supposed to kill the virus, Scott said Monday. That treatment lasts 90 days.
Pushing the start date to Aug. 31 and beginning in hybrid fashion "puts us in a good situation," Scott said. "I think it's a good choice."
Matt Evans, chairman of the school board, concurred, calling the plan "adaptable and reasonable."
"It gets us as close to the ideal situation" of students in a face-to-face learning environment as is practicable at this time, Evans added. Of course, "as conditions change, we'll be flexible," meaning the system could shift to more virtual learning if COVID-19 infections increase locally.
CNHI state reporter Riley Bunch contributed to this report.
