In an effort to woo potential teachers, Dalton Public Schools held a job fair on March 7 at Dalton Middle School, which provided each school in the system a chance to demonstrate what makes it an enviable place to work and gave candidates an opportunity to learn more about them.
Each school could decorate their area of Dalton Middle School however they wished, and current employees of those schools were invited to share information with potential recruits about their specific school, the school system and this community.
"The people in those schools can tell their stories, and it's a little like a competition," said Pat Holloway, chief of staff for Dalton Public Schools. "Some even brought their mascots."
City Park was among those to do so, with Paws the Panther, who "epitomizes" City Park's ethos of coming to school prepared each day, treating everyone with respect, taking responsibility and showing kindness, said Hannah Talley, the school's media specialist/librarian. "We try to instill that 'catitude' in our students and staff."
In addition to Paws, the school displays panther stuffed animals around the building, often changing their attire to match seasons and holidays, and several of those panthers were in their room during the job fair, as were various snacks and treats ("our 'meow mix'"), Talley said. City Park boasts an "every cat, every day" mission, and this year the school's theme is "Endless Pawsibilities.'"
At City Park, "we have a lot of fun while we work — not instead of work — and we hope that (mentality) comes across" to candidates during the job fair, she said. "We've had a good flow this morning, with (candidates) from all directions."
Indeed, "we've met several really good applicants," said Kim Rhyne, the school's principal. "I took some of them to meet other (administrators), because we want them" somewhere in Dalton Public Schools.
A recruitment fair like this "is good for our (system), and I love it," Talley said. Dalton Public Schools "is great at collaborating and (developing) a learning network."
For Talley, who has been in this system more than two decades, the fair also felt "like a family reunion," since personnel from all different buildings were in the same place at the same time, she said. "Seeing everyone today has been a blast."
Bill Simons, currently a student teacher at City Park, was among the candidates at the fair, and he hopes to land a full-time position with City Park or another elementary school in the system.
Simons has only "a couple more months" at Dalton State College, which boasts "a really good education program," before graduation, and he's been impressed by City Park during his student teaching, he said. "It's a really good school with a lot of really good teachers."
Simons was motivated to explore elementary education by Fred Rogers, the longtime host of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," and he appreciated the opportunity to explore all of Dalton's schools at the job fair, he said. "It's a good opportunity to see what's out there and how schools are different, because schools have different atmospheres and settings."
Luke Tolbert, who currently teaches freshmen science at Gainesville High School, and his wife, also a science teacher in that system, are looking to relocate closer to family in Rome, so he visited the recruitment fair to explore possibilities in Dalton Public Schools, and "the first thing that caught my eye was how organized it was," he said. "It's difficult to do that."
Indeed, hosting this fair was "a team effort," Rhyne said. "We have so many people willing to help, not just at City Park, but throughout" Dalton Public Schools.
And Rhyne also felt that same "competitive spirit" Holloway noticed, she said. "Everyone wants to be the best."
Tolbert's wife wasn't able to attend due to her girls lacrosse coaching duties (he's the head coach for the boys lacrosse team), but he planned to share a positive recommendation of Dalton Public Schools with her, he said. "I really like it."
Endorsements like that were music to the ears of Holloway and other Dalton Public Schools administrators, she said. "We want to showcase (Dalton Public Schools), market our system, and share some of our successes."
This was the system's first job fair in years, and "we definitely" plan to hold another next year, said Mendy Woods, director of human resources for Dalton Public Schools. Of the 88 visitors who completed exit surveys on March 7, 96% said the fair "met or exceeded expectations."
And a third of those who attended were currently employed by other systems, which means Dalton Public Schools is an alluring opportunity, Woods said. "I was glad to see some who are working elsewhere interested in coming to us in Dalton."
