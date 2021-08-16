Dalton Public Schools reduces property tax rate

The Dalton Board of Education approved 5-0 an operating property tax rate for this year of 8.095 mills, with debt-service millage of 0.57 mills.
This is the first millage reduction in 13 years, and the millage rate has been 8.2 mills for the past seven years. The debt-service millage rate of 0.57 mills is for general obligation bonds approved by voters in November 2017 for Hammond Creek Middle School, which opened for students this school year.
Total local property tax revenues for Dalton Public Schools will decrease $571,000 from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022, which began July 1, due to the millage rate rollback, but "given our fund balance, we are in a financial position to afford that," said Theresa Perry, chief financial officer. "We're looking at a $22.3 million balance" in the general fund at the end of fiscal year 2021.
Dalton Public Schools has received approximately $2 million from the initial federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, $7 million from the second CARES Act and $17 million from the federal American Rescue Plan of 2021, Perry said. "The majority of" funds from the second CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan will be spent in fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023, as all funds must be exhausted by fiscal year 2024.
Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) collections continue on a torrid pace, with collections approximately $2.2 million higher than projected through the first three years of the five-year ESPLOST V, Perry said. June's collections totaled nearly $700,000, 22% higher than projected.
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county. School systems typically use their version to finance work like renovating current schools and building new ones.
Because of the property tax rate rollback, "the average" property owner won't pay more in property taxes for the school system this year than last year, Perry said. However, every property and situation is unique, so some could still pay more, while others may pay less.
Intergovernmental agreement
During the Aug. 9 Board of Education meeting, the school board members also approved 5-0 an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Dalton regarding three soccer fields, a pair the city is building near Park Creek School and one Dalton Public Schools is constructing on the campus of Dalton Junior High School and The Dalton Academy.
Per the agreement, the city will contribute approximately $847,000 to the school system's new field for synthetic turf, while Dalton Public Schools will give the city "about an acre" of property near Park Creek, said Superintendent Tim Scott. The agreement is for 10 years, with an option for automatic renewal up to 50 years.
As part of the agreement, each entity will care for its respective fields, and retain first rights to those fields, but share them with the other entity when practical, Scott said.
So if, for example, Dalton Public Schools and the city both wanted to use the field on the campus of the junior high and academy at the same time, Dalton Public Schools would have use of the field, but the city is welcome to the field whenever the school system doesn't need it, while the school system can utilize the fields near Park Creek as long as the city doesn't need them.
Dalton Public Schools' field, which will be lined for football, soccer and lacrosse, is scheduled to be completed in mid-December, Scott said. The field, which meets FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association) size requirements, will include bleachers, a press box and a concession stand, and "once we get all three fields going, I hope we can (host) tournaments (in the city) with championship games at our stadium."
High school credit recovery
Nearly 300 high school students attempted summer credit recovery, which was up roughly 100 students from last summer, and the group accomplished an "80% pass rate, which is really pretty good," said Laura Orr, chief academic officer.
"Most did come (to summer school) significantly behind" academically due to disruptions to education from COVID-19 during the last year-plus.
