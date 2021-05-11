Dalton Public Schools relaxes mask rules for outdoor activities

For the rest of the 2020-21 academic year, Dalton Public Schools will recommend, but not mandate, masks be worn for outdoor activities.
Outdoor events include dances, field days and graduations, and "it's going to be hot, (so) no one wants to wear masks," said Jody McClurg, a member of the Dalton Board of Education. "I think our numbers support this decision."
The past three weeks there have been five total cases of COVID-19 in Dalton Public Schools, said Mendy Woods, chief human resources officer. Last week, 46 students and three staff members had to quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure or a positive COVID-19 test.
"Our cases have remained fairly low, much, much lower than we (had) been" at other points earlier in the school year, Woods said. "Fortunately, we did not see a big spike after" students returned in early April from spring break, either.
Dalton Public Schools, working with the Whitfield County Health Department, provided COVID-19 vaccine for any staff members who wanted it and held mass vaccinations for students 16 and older, said Superintendent Tim Scott. "We hope that has helped" control COVID-19 numbers, as well.
And students ages 12-15 could qualify for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine within days, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its use for youth in that age bracket Monday, which could add even more students to the roll of the vaccinated.
"I don't think we should require masks outdoors, (because) I don't believe having them on outside is necessary, (and) psychologically, I'd like to give these kids a win," said Sam Sanders, a member of the school board. And while Dalton Public Schools has had a mask mandate in place for its facilities this entire school year — masks can be removed in certain circumstances, such as while eating or drinking, or when social distance can be observed — "I think we can start the (2021-22) school year with masks being voluntary if our numbers look like this and keep trending down."
Dalton Public Schools will continue various mitigation measures next school year, including having Ecovasive treat and disinfect schools every 90 days, Scott said. School buildings have also received air flow and ionization upgrades this year to improve ventilation.
Since Rusty Lount joined Dalton Public Schools eight years ago, he's made a point of having ionization air cleaners installed on HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) units at the schools where his department performs renovations, and, since last year, his department has been making those improvements to buildings still in need, according to the school system's director of operations. Among other benefits, they improve air quality, eliminate foul odors and are easier on air filters, but this technology is also considered ideal for stopping COVID-19.
The combination of ionization and ultraviolet (UV) light "can kill the pathogens," according to Lount. "These are great products, and I do see the benefits."
All moves toward relaxing mask restrictions are "subject to change if conditions require that," said Palmer Griffin, vice chairman of the school board.
"We have to monitor it all the time, and it can change at any time," Scott said. "We always have to keep our eyes open, but I think trying to finish up this year as normal as we can as safely as we can" is the best course of action.
With the change in policy regarding masks outdoors, which was formalized during Monday's Dalton Board of Education work session, masks will only be encouraged, not mandated, for Dalton High School's 8 p.m. graduation at Harmon Field on May 28.
Families will be asked to sit as units, however, and social distance from other families in the stands, said Stephanie Hungerpiller, Dalton's High's principal. Graduates — each student has received eight tickets for commencement — will be seated at least three feet apart in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines (CDC).
Less than 10% of documented instances of transmission of COVID-19 have happened outdoors, according to the CDC.
Morris Innovative High School will have graduation the same day as Dalton High, but in the Wink Theatre, at 5 p.m., said Principal Pat Hunt. Because it will be indoors, masks will be required, although graduates will be allowed to remove their masks when they stride on stage to receive their diplomas and have photos taken.
Maintaining social distance won't be a problem inside the theater, as "we estimate 350 people," Hunt said. That's not even 50% capacity in a theater that seats 1,000.
