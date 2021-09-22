Dalton Public Schools remains 'committed' to in-person education despite COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

City Park School third-graders and media specialist Hannah Talley wear masks as they work on an International Dot Day art project Sept. 15. Masks are currently required for Dalton Public Schools students, although parents can opt their children out of mask wearing pending approval by the superintendent and/or school principals. "Our (COVID-19) numbers are trending down right now," said Superintendent Tim Scott, with 39 active total cases of COVID-19 last week among the school system's 7,748 students.