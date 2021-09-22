Dalton Public Schools remains 'committed' to in-person education despite COVID-19 pandemic

Dalton Public Schools could target a class or grade for temporary virtual learning based on a high number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines, although no class, grade or school is currently in jeopardy of moving to the school system's most-restrictive tier for dealing with the pandemic.
"The virtual option could even be grade-level," perhaps due to a lack of teachers, but any move to remote instruction would be based on many factors, Superintendent Tim Scott explained during a meeting of the Dalton Board of Education on Monday. "It's not just one thing that takes us there."
COVID-19 community spread, student COVID-19 cases and quarantines, teacher cases and quarantines, and cases and quarantines among staff members like bus drivers, custodians and nutrition services employees could all be considered for any move to virtual learning, no matter how narrowly targeted, Scott said. "These would be conversations with each individual school and with the full" Board of Education.
"We will continue to look at this data and be willing to revise as necessary, but we are committed to keeping kids learning in person, (because) we know that best serves the vast majority of our students," said Matt Evans, chairman of the school board. Educating students "is our core mission and mandate."
Dalton Public Schools is operating under a tiered approach, with Tier Zero utilized if there's low community spread as indicated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Tier One if there's moderate community spread according to the CDC.
The entire school system is currently in Tier Two, dictated by the CDC's assessment of "substantial or high spread in the community." Tier Two can also be invoked if three or more schools have 2% or higher of a school's total population positive for COVID-19, and the 2% threshold is the same for schools to operate under Tier Two.
Under Tier Two, masks are required in school buildings, although parents can "opt out" their children, visitors are not allowed in buildings, and meals are eaten in classrooms, with cafeterias used only if three feet or more of social distance can be maintained, according to Dalton Public Schools. Masks are mandated on buses, and health screening questions — such as the students' health, the health of those around them, if they've experienced COVID-19 symptoms, and more — are asked of students at least once a day.
"Our (COVID-19) numbers are trending down right now, and the community numbers are also down significantly," Scott said.
Last week, Dalton Public Schools reported 39 active student cases out of the school system's enrollment of 7,748, down sharply from a peak of 115 active student cases Aug. 23-27, and "only three (active) staff cases," the lowest figure of the 2021-22 school year.
"Right now, we're in good shape to have school (in person), but as long as the community stays in substantial or high spread, we'll remain in Tier Two," Scott said. Even if community transmission rates fall to "moderate," the school system would wait at least a week before shifting to Tier One to "make sure it doesn't go back up, (because) we don't want to toggle back and forth."
If the CDC changes its classification for level of community spread locally, "we will stay at the current tier for a minimum of seven days," seconded Evans.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Whitfield County had 18,406 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 14th most among Georgia's 159 counties — with 279 confirmed deaths attributed to COVID-19, 19 probable deaths and 866 hospitalizations, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Whitfield County's rate of 17,584 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents is third highest in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.