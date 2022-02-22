The Dalton Board of Education voted 5-0 Friday to call for a May 24 vote by the public on another Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) that — if approved by voters — would start Jan. 1, 2023.
The maximum collection amount for ESPLOST VI would be $140 million. Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools share in ESPLOST funds here, with Dalton Public Schools to receive a maximum of nearly $52 million, or 37%, while the rest would be earmarked for Whitfield County Schools based on enrollment.
Roan School and Westwood School renovations are "most urgent," with the Roan School project estimated to cost $7-$9 million and an addition to the Westwood School building $3-$4 million, said Theresa Perry, director of finance for Dalton Public Schools. Park Creek School renovations, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and roof — estimated to cost $12-$15 million — would be "next on the list."
In addition, "historically, we've used ESPLOST funds for (technology) device refreshes and" other tech infrastructure, Perry said. ESPLOST VI would be no exception, with those costs estimated at $13 million.
"A new item" would be "picking up (debt service) principal for the Hammond Creek Middle School" — which opened in August 2021 — "bond," she said. That cost is $4.7 million.
Other "critical pieces" include HVAC and roof renovations at Blue Ridge School and at the Dalton Junior High School/The Dalton Academy campus, she said. While Blue Ridge, in particular, also needs more traditional, interior renovations, the skyrocketing costs of construction may push that further into the future.
The roofs on the junior high and The Dalton Academy have "four or five years (left), at most," said Rusty Lount, director of operations for Dalton Public Schools. It's the "same (situation) at Park Creek."
In the current ESPLOST, which concludes Dec. 31, as well as ESPLOST III, Dalton Public Schools partnered with the city of Dalton to obtain a revenue bond, which allows "us to get right into our projects if we're ready, because interest rates move more slowly than construction costs," Perry said. "We'd want to obtain a revenue bond and borrow $15-$20 million" as part of ESPLOST VI.
"It acts like a home equity loan, and we're doing a $15 million borrow" with the current ESPLOST, she said. It's a "five-year payback to the city of Dalton."
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county. School systems typically use their version to finance capital improvements — like renovating schools and building new ones — technology, safety and security improvements, and buses, but not operating expenses.
Voting on May 24 will be in the regular locations for elections in Dalton and Whitfield County. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will also be early voting from May 2-20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in the county Board of Elections office, and also on two Saturdays, May 7 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Whitfield County Board of Elections and Registrar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.