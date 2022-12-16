Dalton Students Receive Awards for Films

Students from The Dalton Academy and Dalton Junior High School were recently recognized for one-minute films they made.

 Contributed photo

Students in the Audio Video/Journalism classes at The Dalton Academy and Dalton Junior High School recently attended an award ceremony recognizing their one-minute films at WTCI-TV, the PBS station in Chattanooga.

Producers and staff members at WTCI graded each film and gave out honorable mention awards as well as awards for the top 20 films.

Ninth-grade student Shepherd McKeehan's film "Calculations" won the first place prize. You can view the film at https://tinyurl.com/2euu8chd.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video