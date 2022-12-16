Students in the Audio Video/Journalism classes at The Dalton Academy and Dalton Junior High School recently attended an award ceremony recognizing their one-minute films at WTCI-TV, the PBS station in Chattanooga.
Producers and staff members at WTCI graded each film and gave out honorable mention awards as well as awards for the top 20 films.
Ninth-grade student Shepherd McKeehan's film "Calculations" won the first place prize. You can view the film at https://tinyurl.com/2euu8chd.
