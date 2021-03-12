Dalton Public Schools students to start next school year on Aug. 10

The Dalton Board of Education approved the 2021-22 calendar, an upgrade of driver's education simulators and non-resident tuition rates Monday.
Aug. 10 will be opening day for students, and the final day will be May 27, 2022, said Superintendent Tim Scott. An early August opening is typical, but this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students didn't start until the end of August.
Teachers will start Aug. 3 and have five days of preplanning for a 190-day year, while students will have a 180-day year, which is "normal," Scott said. Students will be off the entire week of Thanksgiving, the final day before Christmas break will be Dec. 17 and students will return from that two-week vacation Jan. 3.
The calendar was organized in collaboration with Whitfield County Schools, as it's common for families to include a parent or parents who work in one system but have children in the other. The Whitfield County Board of Education approved that system's 2021-22 calendar during a meeting March 1.
Revenues and expenditures
Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) revenues continue to outpace estimates in recent months.
The revenue for February was $582,000, 2% more than projected, but 10% higher than February 2020, said Theresa Perry, the school system's chief financial officer. The five-year ESPLOST V has collected $1.6 million in its first three years.
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county. School systems typically use their version to finance work like renovating current schools and building new ones.
The board approved spending $117,600 from the general fund to upgrade driver's education simulators at Dalton High School.
"The (current) hardware and software is pretty out of date," but the updated simulators from Virtual Driver Interactive should last at least a decade before they'd need to be updated and/or replaced, Perry said. This is "a program that has a lot of activity from our students,"
Tuition
The board approved lowering tuition for fiscal year 2022 by $50.
For in-state employees, tuition for non-resident students will be $500, and it'll be $950 for out-of-state employees, according to Dalton Public Schools. For in-state non-employees, the rate for the first child will be $1,550, it'll be $1,250 for the second child, $200 for the third child and no charge for four or more children, while non-employee out-of-state tuition will be $5,000.
Non-resident students comprise about 5% of the system's total enrollment, or a little more than 400 students, according to Dalton Public Schools. Of non-resident students, roughly 46% are children of Dalton Public Schools employees, with three out of state, and there are 227 non-resident, non-employee students currently paying tuition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.