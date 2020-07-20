While the debate continues over how to bring students back to school next month for the 2020-21 academic year, Dalton Public Schools has continued throughout the summer to have students of various ages inside buildings for classes and enrichment, the latest of which was the CATapult Academy at City Park School.
That program for new-to-country students in grades two-five ended on Friday, and "at the very beginning, I was a little nervous" due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, "but once you get back into it, you do what you do," said Chris A. Harton, an English Language Learners instructional specialist for Dalton Public Schools who oversees CATapult. "You take all the precautions, and you move ahead."
The 32 students were spread out into five classrooms, and they remained in those groups throughout the couple of weeks of CATapult, including keeping the same teachers, Harton said. Breakfasts and lunches were brought to students in their classrooms.
"They've been really good at staying separated," teacher Amy Sherman said of her 10 students in grades four and five. "We've done a lot of science experiments, but I make sure every (individual student) has everything they need, and we use a lot of sanitizer and wipes."
Teachers rode buses with students and asked health screening questions of students and parents each day, as well as took temperatures, and staff members also had their temperatures taken daily before entering City Park, Harton said. Buses were limited to 12 students, teachers had to wear face shields, and students were encouraged, but not mandated, to wear face coverings.
The top challenge was maintaining social distancing with younger students, Harton said. "They want to be together, so that can be difficult, but that doesn't mean it can't be done."
Maintaining social distance has even been "tricky" for teachers, Sherman said. "I'm used to getting right down there with them, but then I remember I can't get so close."
Students attended CATapult from 9 a.m. to noon each day, five days a week, and they focused on listening, speaking, reading and writing English, Harton said. The 32 attendees this summer was off slightly from the 40 of last year, with each summer's enrollment dictated by the number of new-to-country students, defined as those who have been in this country three years or fewer, that the system has in the aforementioned grades.
Miguel Cervantes didn't bring much in the way of English skills when he came to America from Mexico with his family a year ago, but his father emphasizes the language's value, he said. "He said to me, 'You need to learn English, speak English, and read English,' because it will benefit me."
Though learning the new language has been "challenging, I never give up," Cervantes said. "It will help me."
In addition to all the English work, CATapult emphasizes a subject each summer, with science at the forefront this year, Harton said. Courses are taught by Dalton Public Schools teachers with ESOL (English to Speakers of Other Languages) endorsements.
Sherman spent her first week on a fifth-grade state science standard and the second week on another state science standard, said the Roan School teacher. "We were able to spend 2.5 hours a day on that, which is not a luxury you have" in a conventional school day.
And the intense focus produced results.
"We did pre and post tests," Sherman said. "Each (student) did better on the post tests."
Cervantes found the summer camp helpful, because "when you do nothing, you don't remember things," he said. "When you're here, you do remember them."
A rising sixth-grader, he knows middle school will be more rigorous than elementary school, he said. "It will be challenging, and you need to pay attention."
On CATapult's final day, students celebrated in their tie-dye shirts with various games and activities, from hula hoops and chalk painting to building ice cream sundaes, Harton said. "It's just a fun time."
CATapult debuted in Dalton Public Schools in 2018, with the summer edition added in 2019.
CATapult also runs for students in the early months of the calendar year, but that program ceased this spring when the pandemic forced schools into distance learning, Harton said. Consequently, teachers "front-loaded" tech instructions for students this summer in CATapult.
"We took a lot of time to go over their devices and our online platforms," she said. "We want to make sure they're prepared if (schools) have to go virtual again."
Dalton Public Schools shifted to distance education in mid-March due to the pandemic, and continued in that fashion for the final two months of the 2019-20 academic year. However, students have returned to school buildings for various summer school programs, beginning early last month.
"We're trying to reach as many this summer as we can in small groups to catch them up," said Caroline Woodason, a director of school support. "It's so great to be face to face, and the (students) are loving it."
The summer CATapult program "has been especially important for our students this year, because they've been out since March 13, and they were so excited to see each other on the first day," Harton said. "They love just being able to interact with each other, and a lot of them don't want to leave at the end of the day."
"I think we have missed the kids just as much as they missed us," Harton added. "This gives them a sense of normalcy in an uncertain time."
