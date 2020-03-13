Dalton Public Schools this morning suspended all athletics until March 27 in response to concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
On Thursday, the Georgia High School Association recommended all school systems suspend games and other competitions for two weeks.
Whitfield County Schools suspended all games, extracurricular and after-school activities beginning today "until further notice," Superintendent Judy Gilreath said Thursday. She hopes games and activities can resume after students return from spring break on April 6.
All of Christian Heritage Schools' extra-curricular activities, including athletic practices and games, have been suspended while the campus is closed for two weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.