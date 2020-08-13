Dalton Public Schools takes additional steps to make students and staff safer at school

As Dalton Public Schools prepares to welcome students back on Aug. 31 — albeit on a limited basis — system officials seek to continue to add layers of protection from the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Each classroom will boast a one-gallon jug of hand sanitizer, and each teacher will have his or her spray clean bottle, said Rusty Lount, Dalton Public Schools' director of operations. In addition, "we have masks and face shields for every staff member who wants one, and then some."
In recent days, ''we've narrowed down to the right product and design" for barriers to protect individual desks in classrooms, Lount said. "We'll put a bid together soon."
Because the World Health Organization has now formally recognized that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is airborne, and that it can be carried by tiny aerosols, addressing air quality is also important.
Since Lount joined Dalton Public Schools eight years ago, he's made a point of installing ionization air cleaners on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units at the schools where his department performs renovations, he said. Among other benefits, they improve air quality, eliminate foul odors, and are easier on air filters, but this technology is also ideal for stopping the coronavirus.
The combination of ionization and ultraviolet (UV) light "can kill the pathogens," he said. "These are great products, and I do see the benefits."
Schools that don't yet have the ionization air cleaners will have to be retrofitted with them, and "we're about to put a bid together," he said. "The work can be done without disturbing students."
"We'll do it on nights or weekends, if we have to," he said. "We'll find a way, like we always do."
The nutrition department plans to bring meals to classrooms, rather than students congregating in cafeterias this year, and use paper-and-pen for accounting, instead of all students touching point-of-sale machines, which can lead to cross-contamination, said Wimberly Brackett, director of school nutrition. Food will be prepackaged, and choices will be limited, although "we'll still accommodate allergies, religious (requirements) and vegetarian (preferences)."
Students will be encouraged to bring water bottles from home, because drinking fountains will not be in service, she said. Bottled water will be available for sale.
Devices for students who have chosen in-person learning, not virtual education, will be delivered to them in their classrooms, as opposed to having students go to the media center, which had been the case in previous years, said Stuart Davis, director of technology and telecommunications. That will limit crowding and reduce the opportunities to violate social distancing guidelines.
Buses will be loaded back to front, with one student per seat, said Jeff Wells, safety and transportation director. If necessary, students will begin to fill in two-per-seat, with siblings encouraged to sit together, first.
Signs will be posted in buses reminding students masks are mandatory, Wells said. If a student forgets his or her mask, a disposable one will be provided.
The system is requiring masks in all Dalton Public Schools facilities, except when social distancing can be maintained. Furthermore, the system is hiring more than two dozen part-time screeners to take the temperature of students daily and ask them health questions. During the first two weeks, Wednesdays will be designated as deep-cleaning days for all school facilities, with all students engaged in learning from home.
Dalton Public Schools plans to employ a hybrid model the first two weeks of school, with students attending only a couple of days each week and learning virtually the other three days. The goal is to return to full face-to-face instruction on Sept. 14.
However, that date remains "aspirational," said Matt Evans, chairman of the Board of Education. "We remain flexible."
Superintendent Tim Scott echoed those sentiments.
"The 14th is just a target date," Scott said. "There's a lot to monitor between now and then."
