Dalton Public Schools takes additional steps to make students and staff safer at school

File/Daily Citizen-News

Mike Leonard hands sixth-grade student Nickole Walker her computer on the first day of classes at Dalton Middle School in August 2019. This year, devices for Dalton Public Schools students who have chosen in-person learning, rather than virtual education, will be delivered to them in their classrooms, as opposed to having students go to the media center, in order to reduce crowding because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, said Stuart Davis, Dalton Public Schools' director of technology and telecommunications.