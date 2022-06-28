When Jennifer Sumner’s students learned she’d have to pay $200 each time she took the test that would credential her to teach ninth-grade math for the 2021-22 school year, they offered to start a GoFundMe page for her, raise money via their social media feeds and even build her a basket of snacks to eat while testing.
Though she graciously declined the magnanimous offers, she was undeniably moved by the “sweet gestures,” she said. That “gets you in ‘the feels’ right there.”
The devotion she inspires from her students is just one reason of many Sumner was named Dalton Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year in August. Sumner, who taught this past school year at the new Dalton Junior High School, has spent her entire career in Dalton Public Schools, and during the COVID-19-impacted 2020-21 school year her motto with her students was to “focus on the opportunities, not the obstacles.”
“I heard that in a sermon from Barry Grider,” preacher at Riverbend Church of Christ, and “it stuck with me,” said Sumner, who taught at Dalton Middle School for 18 years. “It seemed that was what we had to do (that) year, and there was no other choice.”
“We could’ve dwelled on the negatives, but that isn’t productive, and we’d never reach the potential of what that year could be,” she said. “It was only a ‘wasted year’ if you made that choice.”
In 2021-22, Sumner taught an “intensive class” of students “not quite” suited to full classes of 25-30 students, she said. Her class had roughly 10 students, and “we do a lot more hands-on learning.”
“There’s not as much pencil and paper, and all the desks are whiteboards,” she said. “It’s a lot of ‘do.’”
She’s her school’s lead Exceptional Student Services (ESS) teacher, and she was the lead ESS teacher at Dalton Middle School for more than a decade, where she worked with new teachers, mentoring them on ESS procedures, helping with schedules and managing the learning for ESS students.
“My door is an open door, and my goal is to lift up the department,” she said. “I want to be the person you can come to to help solve problems.”
She’d like to do even more coaching of special education teachers, but she’d never want to lose touch with students.
“I know it sounds so cliche, but it’s the relationships you build with them and the connections you make,” she said. “My heart breaks for them, because I know their backstories, but I’ve developed relationships with them, so they trust me.”
A unique upbringing on the West Coast When Sumner was 8, she moved from California to Oregon when her family purchased a foster home there that provided a refuge for children with mental and physical disabilities, and Sumner developed her passion for helping those in need while assisting those children.
“They all had IQs under 70, and they lived downstairs (while) we lived upstairs, (so) they were like my brothers and sisters,” she said. “My brother,” who was 2 when the family moved, eventually “became, like, the activity coordinator, and I was more the educator.”
“I always had a different way I could show somebody something, another card up my sleeve,” so working with students with special needs is “a perfect fit for me,” especially teaching them math, she said. “I’m definitely a math person, and it’s (the subject) I’ve always begged to teach.”
Growth mindset Sumner makes sure her students understand “math is a life skill you have to have,” and she punctuates her chats with them with “the power of yet,” she said. It’s not that they don’t understand a concept or can’t do it, but, rather, they don’t understand “yet” or can’t do it “yet,” and “I want them to have a growth mindset.”
Sumner utilizes inspirational videos in her classes to motivate students, and she used numerous clips from Olympians overcoming challenges as the 2021 Summer Games were held in Japan, she said: “That was awesome (timing).”
She can empathize all the more with her students, now, as she had to learn in order to teach ninth-grade math for the first time, she said.
“I told them, I studied, I did research, and I looked for videos because I’m a visual learner.”
“I had to figure it out just like you (students) have to figure it out,” she said. “This couldn’t have come at a better time for me.”
Dalton Junior High Principal Missie McKinney has “had the privilege of working with Jennifer for several years,” and she’s always been an impressive instructor, McKinney said. “I’ve watched her in her classroom and know the impact she’s had on our students (who) often have the highest academic needs.”
Sumner and her husband Jason have been married more than two decades, and that relationship led her to relocate to Georgia, where she received her special education teaching certificate and began working at Dalton Middle School.
Georgia was “a culture shock” initially to the West Coaster, but “God has a plan,” she said. Her husband “asked me to marry him the first time we met in person,” and they have three children: Tucker, Hayden and Weston.
Service and volunteeringWhen she’s not in the classroom, Sumner devotes a lot of time to volunteering at Riverbend Church of Christ, where she and her husband lead the congregation’s Lads to Leaders/Leaderettes offering. She also spearheaded an effort several years ago where community members painted bathrooms in Dalton Middle School with inspirational messages.
Lads to Leaders/Leaderettes exists across the U.S. and several other countries with the aim of growing “Godly leaders,” she said. At her church, those in the group range from kindergarten to high school seniors, and in recent months “we’ve put together baskets for people new to the neighborhood, weeded the playground, (gathered) gifts for first responders, worked with (the youth) on their devotionals — everything you can think of.”
‘A heart for all’ As the Teacher of the Year, Sumner received a one-year lease to a 2021 Ford thanks to Ford of Dalton, a check for $500 as the district Teacher of the Year (and one for $200 as her school’s Teacher of the Year) and a “Dalton Difference” coin, according to Dalton Public Schools. The financial awards were made possible through donations from partnering businesses Dalton Utilities and Shaw Industries.
“I can’t say enough good things about Jennifer, (and) I feel very fortunate that she chose” to work at the junior high, McKinney said. “She is a leader among her peers and has a heart for all.”
