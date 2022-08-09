"Reasons always come before solutions, and your 'why' is the beginning of greatness," motivational speaker Lasada Pippen told Dalton Public Schools teachers and staff during convocation on Friday. "When you know why, what you do becomes more powerful, and the how becomes easier."
"Most people start with 'what,' but we have to start with finding why," said Pippen, a native of Atlanta and a writer and creator of the popular weekly inspirations Byte Size. "If you know the why, you can overcome whatever the what is."
During the convocation at City Park School, the Dalton Public Schools employees were urged to find their why and how, and to remember them throughout the 2022-23 school year.
"When it gets hard, people often forget their 'why,' but knowing why is the beginning of being great," said Pippen, "You need motivation to make this year the best ever, and knowing why is the source of motivation."
"Go after life" rather than "life chasing you down," he advised. "Wake up every morning with an attitude, an outward expression of an internal belief."
"The most powerful time on Earth is right now, being in the present; anything I want to change, I have the opportunity right now," he said. "Dreams don't come true, but decisions do."
"Discipline is the bridge between dreams and reality," and it's important for educators to instill a belief in their students that they can "have the discipline to get from dreams to reality," he said. "Discipline is striving to be all you can be, and that is going to be your 'why.'"
"My 'why' is sitting in these seats and the 7,700 students who will show up Tuesday" on the first day of the 2022-23 school year because "we are in the people business," Superintendent Tim Scott told the teachers and staff members. "You teachers are shaping the future of the greatest country in the world every day, and (that is) an awesome opportunity."
Dalton Public Schools exists to offer students "more," said Matt Evans, chairman of the Dalton Board of Education. "We have — and we must continue to offer — our students more, but it's a more that can't be put into a slogan or (synthesized) in a social media post."
"The best teachers push and encourage students toward that more, and a little more can change lives," said Evans, whose parents taught in the Dalton Public Schools system and who is an alumnus of schools in the system. "We realize if we want more from our students we must give them more, and the more makes me thankful to be from — and part of — Dalton Public Schools; it's what students need, and what they will thank you for later."
Several staff members and teachers who give "more" were honored during the convocation. Dalton Junior High School staff member Marvin Tallent was named 2022-23 classified staff member of the year, while Westwood School's Mary Ellen Pierce was named Teacher of the Year.
"I work hard preparing and have a true love for each of my students," Pierce said. "Nothing makes me happier than seeing a child succeed."
Pierce received the opportunity to drive a 2022 Ford Escape from Ford of Dalton as Teacher of the Year.
Other Teacher of the Year nominees were:
• Blue Ridge School's Ashley Harmon.
• Brookwood School's Mary Kiker.
• City Park School's Ric Murry.
• Dalton High School's Amy Gleaton.
• Dalton Junior High School's Tom Balthrop-Lee.
• Hammond Creek Middle School's Sara Webb.
• Park Creek School's Brandi High.
• Roan School's Briana Ridley.
• The Dalton Academy's Jeffrey Hutchinson.
Other classified staff nominees were:
• Blue Ridge's Cynthia Martinez.
• Brookwood's Allana Ensley.
• City Park's Brittany Mack.
• Dalton High's Melanie Franey.
• Hammond Creek's Cindy Plascencia.
• Park Creek's Karla Gomez.
• Roan's Leslie Elrod.
• The Dalton Academy's Jessica Barbosa.
• Westwood's Gaby Hefner.
