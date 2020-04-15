Dalton Public Schools to end year a week early

A week after the Whitfield County Board of Education approved ending the school year a week early, the Dalton Board of Education did the same on Monday.
Rather than concluding the 2019-20 academic term May 22, the Dalton Public Schools year will end on May 15. Students have been distance learning since mid-March due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and will continue doing so the rest of the school year.
Ending the school year a week early will allow the system to collect technology devices from students, allot time for students to clean out classrooms and lockers, and give teachers a jump on planning for the next school year, said Tim Scott, superintendent. Individuals can only enter buildings on a limited basis due to social distancing regulations and rules regarding larger gatherings.
"We have to follow social distancing," Scott said. "We can't do it any other way."
During a work session prior to the regular meeting, the school board members discussed the possibility of providing $50 rebates to families who pay tuition, since this year will conclude five days earlier than originally scheduled.
Tulley Johnson, a board member for two decades, supports the idea, as does Jody McClurg, who joined the board earlier this year.
"I'm OK with it," McClurg said. "We are calling off school a week early, (so) they are not getting what they paid for."
Dalton Public Schools would lose roughly $20,000 if tuition-paying families received a $50 rebate, said Theresa Perry, the system's chief financial officer. "Under the circumstances, I think it could be a viable plan for all of us."
Ultimately, the issue was tabled, but Matt Evans, the board's chairman, said it would be brought back at a later date.
"Let's think about it and get our thoughts together," Evans said. "We're a little bit split on this topic."
The system is still "holding to May 22 right now" as the graduation date for Dalton High School, Scott said. "This is the date we want to hold graduation," but if that's not possible due to public gathering restrictions, the backup weekend is July 24-25.
Superintendent contract
Also Monday, the school board approved a new, three-year contract for Scott, which will start July 1. The board completed Scott's evaluation in a closed executive session last month.
Evans read a statement Monday on behalf of the board members, noting they're "very pleased" with Scott's performance and the direction of the system under his stewardship.
"We are excited to see more progress on the goals and objectives laid out in our strategic plan," Evans added. "We are grateful to Dr. Scott for his commitment to our students and staff and for his dedication to the Dalton Difference."
Scott's compensation is unchanged at $160,000 a year but does include the $3,000 raise the state gave certified staff last year, which was added to the base salary of his original/first contract with the board, according to Dalton Public Schools.
The board is "excited about the future of Dalton Public Schools under (Scott's) leadership," Evans said. Additionally, "we understand the importance of continuity as we prepare to open a new school with four new secondary grade configurations" next year.
Construction, contracts and buildings
The board approved a pair of contracts related to the Junior Achievement Discovery Center at Hammond Creek, the new school for students in grades six and seven set to open in the fall of 2021.
Gregory Smith, of James W. Buckley and Associates, normally charges a standard fee of 6%, but dropped that to 5.25% in this instance, or $150,000, said Rusty Lount, director of operations for Dalton Public Schools. Smith has worked with Dalton Public Schools several times, as has Carroll Daniel Construction, which the board approved as construction manager at risk for the Junior Achievement Discovery Center.
Carroll Daniel Construction is doing "an excellent job" on Hammond Creek, which is "ahead of schedule," Lount said. The guaranteed maximum price for its work on the Discovery Center is $2.683 million.
The board approved Lount's suggestion to reject all proposals for renovating Dalton Middle School so part of that school can be converted into a magnet school for students in grades 10-12. Lount still anticipates bringing a recommendation for that work to the board next month.
By rejecting the initial proposals, the project becomes eligible for a litany of grants, he explained. This is "the very best scenario we could ever have, (and we want) to take full advantage of it."
Lount noted that Dalton Public Schools buildings survived the region's severe weather Sunday night and Monday morning as well as could be expected, deeming the system's properties in "excellent shape."
Strategic plan
The board reaffirmed the system's current strategic plan, which began in 2019 and runs to 2024.
Goals of the strategic plan are student success through college, career and life readiness; student success through recruitment and retention of quality professionals; student success through operational excellence; and student success through family and community engagement.
"This is a living, breathing document," Evans said. It provides "guidance in making decisions and keeps us moving forward."
Georgia School Boards Association honors
The board approved an application for the Georgia School Boards Association Governance Team of the Year Award, which "honors the top board/superintendent team that best demonstrates its commitment to maximizing student achievement and enhancing trust and support for public education in their community," according to the association.
This award "highlights great work going on in the" system," Evans said, and by applying for it, the board demonstrates it is "striving for excellence."
The board is also pursuing exemplary board recognition from the Georgia School Boards Association, Evans said, and the system has completed all necessary requirements, including a balanced scorecard, board training, self-assessments, a strategic plan and a superintendent evaluation.
