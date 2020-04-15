Dalton Public Schools to end year a week early

Matt Hamilton/Daily Citizen-News

In this file photo from May 2019, Dalton High School seniors walk onto Harmon Field at the start of their graduation ceremony. Dalton Public Schools still hopes to conduct this year's Dalton High commencement as scheduled May 22, but Superintendent Tim Scott acknowledged Monday that may not be possible due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and he identified July 24-25 as a backup plan.