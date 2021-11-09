Dalton Public Schools to give $1,000 bonus to employees

Dalton Public Schools employees will receive an early Christmas present: a $1,000 supplement at the end of this month.
"Any time we can give staff a little extra money, it helps, obviously, (and) we do it to say 'Thank you,'" as the school system's employees have "done an incredible job during the stressful time" of COVID-19, said Matt Evans, chairman of the Dalton Board of Education. It's important for the board to support those "on the front lines helping our kids reach their God-given potential."
The goal was to "pay them before Christmas break, (so) we'll do it with November's end-of-month payroll," said Theresa Perry, Dalton Public Schools' chief financial officer. "Doing it as a separate check would lead to higher taxes" on recipients, although standard deductions will still apply.
The money will be provided to "regular employees on district payroll," and for those who don't work full time, "it's prorated based on part-time status," Perry said. The total cost to Dalton Public Schools will be roughly $1.2 million, and the board approved the payments 5-0 during Monday's meeting.
Because of sound fiscal management over several years, Dalton Public Schools is "in a good financial position," Evans said. "We have a lot of options and opportunities," like providing a $1,000 bonus.
Dalton Public Schools' current general fund balance is roughly $23.5 million, Perry said. She expects that figure to be approximately $21 million at the end of the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2022.
COVID-19
Dalton Public Schools' students and staff may have the opportunity for free, rapid COVID-19 tests at their schools when they return from holiday break in early 2022.
"I got approval (Monday)" for this program, available through the Georgia Department of Public Health, said Mendy Woods, chief human resources officer. The infrastructure should be in place "hopefully by January."
Students and staff would have to opt in to the weekly tests, and, if they do, they can be tested each week, only on weeks they wish to be tested or never, Woods said. Those who don't opt in initially can do so at any time, and the program will be available through the end of the 2021-22 school year.
In surveys conducted by Dalton Public Schools, 70% of parents said they were interested in this offering for their children, as did 80% of staff members, Woods said. "That data supports the program."
Staff can also get free, rapid COVID-19 tests Monday-Friday at the Whitfield County Health Department, so "this is another layer for them," she said. It's also a new "option for students."
The board also directed Superintendent Tim Scott to research options for loosening quarantine restrictions on students and to present the options to the board at December's meeting for a possible vote.
"We want to minimize out-of-class time," Evans said. "We've heard from all of our principals that face-to-face (education) is best for the overwhelming majority of our students."
And "most of our quarantines are from exposure," Woods said.
"We've had very few (COVID-19) illnesses we believe were transmitted in school," said Dalton High School Principal Stephanie Hungerpiller.
Dalton Public Schools staff members and high school students who are vaccinated against COVID-19 do not have to quarantine if exposed to someone with COVID-19, Scott said. As "vaccines are offered to younger kids" — the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently determined the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has met the safety and efficacy standards for authorization for children ages 5-15, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended children ages 5 and older get vaccinated — "they'll have the same option as older students."
And "kids are getting vaccinated locally," said Sam Sanders, a member of the school board. "I know some" in that age 5 and older group "that have been already."
COVID-19 cases in the school system are "running really low," said Scott. "Last week, we had 16 student cases and one (staff) case out of 7,700 students and 900 employees."
Meeting dates
The board also approved meeting dates for 2022.
Meetings will generally be the second Monday of the month — subject to change based on holidays, etc. — with work sessions at 5 p.m. and regular meetings at 6:30. Dalton High School will typically host meetings in its theater, but locations can also be altered depending on availability — Monday's meeting, for example, was at City Park School. Updated meeting dates, times and locations can be found on the school system's website, daltonpublicschools.com.
