Dalton Public Schools to hold virtual out-of-zone/out-of-district application day

Dalton Public Schools will be accepting online applications for out-of-zone and out-of-district students for the 2020-21 school year. The online form will be available on the Dalton Public Schools website beginning on Thursday, April 16, at 8 a.m.
Applications have typically been accepted at the district’s Enrollment Center. However, due to current social distancing guidelines, the process has been moved to an online process.
Students who live in the city limits but want to attend a different school than the one for which they are zoned or students who live outside the city limits will need to complete an application. Current out-of-zone and out-of-district students do not need to reapply.
Applications received before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24, will be reviewed, and announcements relative to space and acceptance will be made no later than May 28. Any applications received after April 24 will be considered in the second round and announcements will not be made until the summer.
If you have questions, please call the Enrollment Center at (706) 876-4000. Once the application is available, it can be found at https://tinyurl.com/s2y27pt.
