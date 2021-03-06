Dalton Public Schools to host teacher recruitment event

Teaching during a pandemic has been challenging but the Dalton Public Schools teachers and staff have risen to the occasion. Now they are looking for additional teachers who want to join their team. Dalton Public Schools will host its annual Teacher Recruitment Fair at the new Hammond Creek Middle School (330 Pleasant Grove Drive N.E.) on Saturday, March 13, from 8 a.m. to noon.
District and school administrators will be on hand to meet and interview potential candidates.
"We are looking for individuals who have a passion for working with a diverse student population and who want to help children reach their highest potential," said Mendy Woods, Dalton Public Schools chief human resources officer. "In August, the district will be opening up two new schools and reconfiguring our secondary schools so it's an exciting time in Dalton. We typically see about 85 vacancies from retirements, resignations and new positions to meet enrollment needs. We are specifically looking for individuals with certification in high needs areas like foreign language special education, math and science."
"Dalton Public Schools is a special place to work," Superintendent Tim Scott said. "We offer a diverse workplace with one-to-one technology for all students. We also believe in supporting teachers with instructional coaching, staff development, professional learning communities and competitive pay and benefits. Every year we hear teachers who come to Dalton Public Schools tell us that our district is a special place to work and learn."
"We survey our new teachers during their first year and we always hear how much they appreciate the incredibly supportive teachers and administrators, vast resources and the camaraderie and culture at our schools," said Woods. "Our district works hard to help teachers onboard with what they need so they can focus on building relationships with students and families and provide engaging and high-quality instruction."
For more information about careers in Dalton Public Schools, visit www.dalton publicschools.com/careers. No registration for the event is required.
Dalton Public Schools serves approximately 8,000 students. In August 2021, the district will have 10 schools: six prekindergarten through fifth grade, a sixth- and seventh-grade school, an eighth- and ninth-grade school, and two tenth- through twelfth-grade high schools.
Dalton Public Schools does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, age, disability or sex in its employment practices.
