Dalton Public Schools says it will offer drop-off and pick-up sites for all schools in response to a bus strike by drivers with First Student.
According to the school system's website, "Starting tomorrow, May 18, 2023, we will offer community drop-off and pick-up sites for all of our schools. ...
"We ask that you have patience when waiting at the bus stop. Because these are new routes, the bus may be slightly earlier or later arriving at the bus stop locations. Please try to arrive a few minutes early, and be prepared to wait for the bus. If buses fill up, they will take a full bus of students to their school and return to the pick-up site until all students have been transported to school.
"As a reminder, it is district policy that anyone in third grade or younger must have someone 13 or older present to get them off the bus. Please make sure that someone is present for these young students at the drop-off sites in the afternoon so they are able to get off the bus. These students will be returned to school if there is not someone 13 or older present at the time the bus arrives. In addition, if you are uncomfortable with your students in fourth grade or older getting off the bus by themselves, please make sure you are at the bus stop before the scheduled drop-off time.
"If you are a car rider, we'd also ask that you consider utilizing one of these sites to drop off and pick up students to help reduce some of the increased traffic in our school car lines.
"If you have any questions, please feel free to contact First Student at (706) 428-9489 or Jeff Wells at (706) 463-5037. Or you can reach us by email at info@dalton.k12.ga.us.
"Thank you again for your patience and understanding as we work through these challenges."
Bus routes
Elementary schools
• Cascade Drive at Ponderosa Place (Mountain Woods Apartments), Westwood, 7 a.m., 2:55 p.m.
• Haig Mill Lake Park, Westwood, 7 a.m., 3:05 p.m.
• Cliffs Apartments, City Park, 7 a.m., 3:05 p.m.
• Kroger on Glenwood Avenue, City Park, 7 a.m., 3:05 p.m.
• Al Rollins Park, Brookwood, 7 a.m., 3:05 p.m.
• 1525 E. Morris St. (Big D Market), Blue Ridge and Roan, 7 a.m., 3:05 p.m.
• 5th and May, Blue Ridge, 7 a.m., 3:05 p.m.
• Parkside Apartments, Roan, 7 a.m., 3:05 p.m.
• Recreation Department on Civic Drive, Park Creek, 7 a.m., 3:05 p.m.
• GIST/Phoenix Drive, Park Creek, 7 a.m., 3:05 p.m.
• Salem Baptist Church, Park Creek, 7 a.m., 3:05 p.m.
Hammond Creek Middle School
• Cascade Drive at Ponderosa Place (Mountain Woods Apartments), 7:45 a.m., 4:10 p.m.
• Haig Mill Lake Park, 7:45 a.m., 4:10 p.m.
• Cliffs Apartments, 7:45 a.m., 4:10 p.m.
• Kroger on Glenwood Avenue, 7:45 a.m., 4:10 p.m.
• Al Rollins Park, 7:45 a.m., 4:15 p.m.
• 1525 E. Morris St. (Big D Market), 7:45 a.m, 4:05 p.m.
• 5th and May, 7:45 a.m., 4:05 p.m.
• Parkside Apartments, 7:45 a.m., 4:05 p.m.
• Recreation Department on Civic Drive, 7:45 a.m., 4 p.m.
• GIST/Phoenix Drive, 7:45 a.m., 4 p.m.
• Salem Baptist Church, 7:45 a.m., 4 p.m.
Dalton Junior High School/The Dalton Academy
• Cliffs Apartments, 6 a.m., 2:25 p.m.
• Kroger on Glenwood Avenue, 6 a.m., 2:20 p.m.
• Al Rollins Park, 6 a.m., 2:25 p.m.
• 5th and May, 6 a.m., 2:25 p.m.
• Parkside Apartments, 6 a.m., 2:20 p.m.
• GIST/Phoenix Drive, 6 a.m., 2:20 p.m.
Dalton High School
• Cliffs Apartments, 6 a.m., 2:20 p.m.
• Kroger on Glenwood Avenue, 6 a.m., 2:15 p.m.
• Al Rollins Park, 6 a.m., 2:20 p.m.
• 5th and May, 6 a.m., 2:20 p.m.
• Parkside Apartments, 6 a.m., 2:20 p.m.
• GIST/Phoenix Drive, 6 a.m., 2:25 p.m.
