Dalton Public Schools to offer new and familiar summer learning options

After disruptions to learning the past year-plus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dalton Public Schools will offer several opportunities for educational enrichment this summer, some new and some continued from prior summers.
New this year will be Cat Camp, targeted math intervention for rising third-, fourth- and fifth-graders and targeted literacy intervention for rising second- and fourth-graders, said Alice Ensley, literacy coordinator for Dalton Public Schools. The camp will also assist teachers in refining their skills, as "we'll do professional development each afternoon to improve" for the next day.
Cat Camp will be July 12-16 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and more information will be available on the Dalton Public Schools website, daltonpublicschools.com. The literacy camp will be at Park Creek School, while the math camp will be at Roan School.
Also new this summer will be Cat Skills, for rising kindergarteners through fifth-graders, which opens June 8 and will run for six weeks, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. daily at the annex on the City Park School campus. Students will attend various days of the week depending on grade level, and parents can sign their children up through a form that will be available on the school system's website, but the camp will be limited to 25 students a day.
All students will be able to remain mentally sharp this summer with "boost boards" they can do at home. Those will be provided to any student who wants them on the final day of school or they can be downloaded from the Dalton Public Schools website.
Big Red Reads will again provide books to students at various sites where the school system provides free summer meals for youth. Big Red Reads books are divided by grade level, and as much as possible they incorporate school subjects, such as math, science and social studies.
Also returning this summer will be the CATapult Academy, which is available to rising second- through fifth-graders who qualify for English Learner services, as well as rising sixth- through eighth-graders who qualify for migrant student services, said Caroline Woodason, a director of school support for Dalton Public Schools. CATapult will be July 12-16 at City Park School.
It's for "English learners who need that extra time," Woodason said. "We're bringing in (Chattanooga's) Creative Discovery Museum, and (students) will visit the Creative Arts Guild, (as typically) our new-to-country kids don't have a lot of local opportunities."
Kid City's summer camp will run June 14-July 16 at City Park School, "a great location, and we hope to have 90 to 100 kids," Woodason said. Kid City will operate Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
Last summer was the first summer when students attended a full eight-hour day Monday-Thursday for summer Kid City, and math and literacy are priorities of the Kid City curriculum, according to Malisa Pedro, Kid City's program director. There's also time for electives, from sports to arts, and plenty of outdoor recreation.
The school system's summer prekindergarten program will be June 7-July 21, with room for 54 students, while June 7-July 16 will be the credit recovery window for high school students, Woodason said. All summer learning sites will be served by the school system's summer meals program.
"It will be a very engaging summer for our youngsters," said Palmer Griffin, vice chairman of the Dalton Board of Education.
Dalton Public Schools has "planned a great summer of learning at all levels," added Superintendent Tim Scott.
