Dalton Public Schools to relax COVID-19 restrictions after winter break

Dalton Public Schools is "doing very well" in terms of limiting cases of COVID-19 in schools, as 42 students have tested positive during the past month-plus, so the school system will loosen restrictions regarding masks, visitor access and quarantines when students return from winter break Jan. 4, said Superintendent Tim Scott.
Dalton Board of Education members approved the changes 5-0 during Monday's board meeting at the Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton.
"I believe this is good for our district," Scott said. However, "we'll change if we need to in order to be as safe as we can possibly be."
Beginning Jan. 4, masks will be optional in buildings, rather than mandated, and visitors and guests will be permitted in buildings, Scott said. School personnel will still ask health screening questions daily of students and maintain enhanced sanitization methods.
Students deemed a "close contact" of someone with COVID-19 will be notified with a letter home to families, and those families can quarantine the student away from school or allow the student to return to school if he or she wears a mask and is asymptomatic, Scott said. If a student is vaccinated and shows no COVID-19 symptoms, he or she can be in school without a mask.
"My understanding is it's very easy to get vaccinated" now, even for children as young as 5, said school board member Sam Sanders. "You can just walk in."
And the long winter break will provide ample opportunity to get vaccinated, said Matt Evans, chairman of the school board.
"The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5-11," according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. "Vaccinating children will help protect them from getting COVID-19 and reduce their risk of severe disease, hospitalization or long-term COVID-19 complications, (as well as) reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities by helping curb community transmission."
Dalton Public Schools has hosted several vaccination clinics since vaccines were approved for COVID-19 and could begin doing so again as soon as next month, said Mendy Woods, chief human resources officer. Those clinics would ideally serve students and their families and provide not only initial vaccinations but boosters for those eligible.
Students and staff members should also be able to receive free, rapid COVID-19 tests at their schools starting next month, courtesy of the Georgia Department of Public Health, Woods said. "We've created the consent form," and those have been sent — in English and Spanish — to families.
"Families can continue to opt in at any time," and students can be tested at their school if they wish, but "nobody is obligated to get tested," she said. In fact, even "if you opt in, you can choose never to be tested."
It's likely testing will be available once a week at each school, she said. Currently, these tests "are running about a 24-hour turnaround," so students and staff could have results within a day.
Last week, Dalton Public Schools had nine total cases of COVID-19 among students and four among staff members, according to the school system's COVID-19 dashboard (www.daltonpublicschools.com/district-resources/covid-19-data-dashboard). Those figures include all active cases, not only cases diagnosed that week, as the school system reports cases until individuals are able to return to school/work, meaning one case could be reported for multiple weeks.
Those nine cases are out of a total student body of 7,771, which was the school system's enrollment on Monday, Scott said. That figure is down from the same time last year, when total enrollment was 7,796.
