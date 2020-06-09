Dalton Public Schools to use three-tier system to start and end the school day

Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.