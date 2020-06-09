Dalton Public Schools to use three-tier system to start and end the school day

Dalton Public Schools will shift to a three-tier system, a transition away from the current two-tier system, for arrival and dismissal of students for the 2020-21 academic term, a year earlier than previously planned.
The Board of Education approved the move during a meeting Monday night.
Drop-off for elementary schools will now be 7:30 a.m., with the beginning bell at 8 a.m., while the final bell will be at 2:40 p.m., with a departure time of 2:50 p.m.
Drop-off at Dalton Middle School will be at 8:10 a.m., with the first bell at 8:35 a.m., while the final bell will be at 3:30 p.m., with a 3:40 p.m. departure time.
For high school students, drop-off will be at 7 a.m., with the first bell at 7:20 a.m., and the final bell at 2 p.m., with a 2:10 p.m. departure.
This past school year, the system's elementary schools began at 8:15 a.m. and dismissed at 3:30 p.m., while Dalton Middle School began at 7:45 a.m. and concluded at 2:50 p.m. Dalton High School opened at 8:25 a.m. and dismissed at 3:30 p.m., and Morris Innovative High School began at 8:18 a.m. and dismissed at 3:50 p.m.
Donnie Reed, owner of OACS, which examined possible transportation inefficiencies for Dalton Public Schools, visited each of the system's elementary schools as part of his research, and he was told that 75-80% of those students were in those buildings by 7:30 a.m. each day, so beginning the day earlier than 8:15 a.m. would not be a major adjustment for most families, he explained last month. If the system tried to push elementary schools to a later start, like 9 a.m., however, "you'd be overrun" with families not knowing what to do with their children early in the morning.
The new high school times afford more flexibility for parents who work nontraditional hours at their jobs, and it gives more opportunities for students to work, Superintendent Tim Scott said. "A lot of our students work" in addition to attending school.
Initially, school system officials were concerned about the possible impact of new start and end times on athletics, but there are more students who aren't in sports than who are athletes, and "we wanted to do what was in the best interest of all students," said Stephanie Hungerpiller, an assistant principal for Dalton High School who will take over for retiring principal Steve Bartoo this summer. In addition, "we're accommodating family needs, and (the new times) mesh with dual enrollment" for students who also take college courses while in high school.
Dalton Public Schools had already planned a shift to a three-tier system when it reconfigured grades for the 2021-22 school year, but the opportunity to begin saving money on transportation costs a year earlier was attractive, especially with the country now in a recession, said Matt Evans, chairman of the Board of Education. By reducing the number of buses with the three-tier system, the school system could save more than $200,000, crucial since school systems have been told to expect at least a 11% reduction in funds from the state for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
Theresa Perry, chief financial officer for Dalton Public Schools, budgeted $225,000 in savings with the three-tier system in her tentative budget for fiscal year 2021. However, if social distancing requirements due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) lead to fewer students allowed on buses, that could change, she said.
"We may need to redeploy buses back into the equation," which would eat into any possible savings, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.