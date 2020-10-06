Dalton Public Works Committee adds nine streets to resurfacing list

Nine city streets may get paved as a result of a change to the service delivery agreement approved by the Dalton City Council and the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners earlier this year.
On Friday, the Dalton Public Works Committee, which includes City Council members Tyree Goodlett and Annalee Harlan, approved adding April Street, Bartenfield Drive, Burgess Drive, Kenner Street, Lake Street, Martha Sue Drive, Oxford Street, Smith Street and Spring Street to the streets due to be paved by Northwest Georgia Paving of Calhoun. The total area paved will be 1.38 miles. The City Council must give final approval. Council members are scheduled to vote on the matter at their Monday, Oct. 19, meeting.
The paving would be funded by $200,000 provided by Whitfield County.
Under a change to the service delivery agreement approved by the two governments earlier this year, the county will pay the city 20% of the county's paving expenditures for projects in the county through in-kind paving work or funding, capped at a limit of $200,000 each year. County commissioners agreed in September that this year they would provide the city with money rather than in-kind work.
Northwest Georgia Paving has a $996,067 contract to pave five streets totaling 3.547 miles: Brookwood Lane (from Cedar Street to the cul-de-sac), Fifth Avenue (from Walnut Avenue to East Morris Street), Lesley Drive (from Abutment Road to the dead end), Manley Lane (from Trammell Street to the cul-de-sac) and Thornton Avenue (from Threadmill Road to Tyler Street).
That contract is being funded from the city’s annual local maintenance and improvement grant (LMIG) funding from the Georgia Department of Transportation, which was $421,257.07 for 2020, and the 2015 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
Dalton Public Works Director Andrew Parker said it will likely be next spring before the company can get to the nine new streets on the list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.