Every realtor in Dalton is asking daily “How is the market doing in Dalton?” and what can we expect in the next few months. As a realtor in Georgia we are so lucky to have a local association that is on top of what is going on around us, and on a state level we have a governor, senators and lobbyists looking after our interests as homeowners and keeping us up to date with the conversation and changes being made on our behalf.
We cannot dictate or control the market, but we can plan for the ebbs and flows by adapting to current market changes. We strive to keep informed because “Knowledge is power,” follow economic factors and stay in contact with our clients to help provide them with our knowledge so that they can make the best possible decisions when deciding to buy or sell a home.
The fact is people will always need to buy homes, and we certainly hope more and more choose Dalton as the place to live, work and play. I am asked all the time how the ups and downs of the interest rates and low inventory are affecting the market in Dalton. In the Dalton MLS (multiple listing services) system year to date we have an average sales price of $258,000 which is up a few thousand dollars from last year, and the average days on the market is 77.
Those numbers are good, and we are still strong even with the higher interest rates, and we are attracting buyers. I had a couple tell me not too long ago that they visited the area and loved the people and loved that we had all four seasons of weather, and that they plan to retire here. That is all encouraging and speaks loudly for how our community is promoting our town and doing all we can to make Dalton the place to live, work and play.
Our downtown is thriving with new restaurants, an amphitheater for concerts and local specialty shops. Our quaint small-town life without having to sacrifice big city conveniences close by is certainly a plus. As realtors we do not have a crystal ball, and sure there are obstacles in our business sometimes, but we always push through what the market is dictating at the time.
I encourage you to reach out to our local Carpet Capital Association of Realtors and ask for the name of a licensed realtor if you do not know one and give them a call. Let the professional help guide you in your real estate needs, whether it be buying or selling your home. As realtors in Dalton, we are always preparing for what’s next, and are honored to be a part of this great community.
Susan Patterson is president of the Carpet Capital Association of Realtors.
