The John Davis Recreation Center pool will not open this summer because of the renovation of the rec center, according to Dalton City Administrator Andrew Parker.
Parker updated members of the City Council on the renovation project during a meeting of the city's Finance Committee. The Finance Committee is composed of council members.
"It's just not feasible to have it open while we are doing all this work," Parker said. "We are tearing down the bathrooms, the locker rooms that serve the pool. We have started a conversation with Dalton High School about making their pool available for the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department to hold some summer swim lessons, summer and fall, and making the pool available for open swims maybe a day or two a week for the rest of the summer."
City Communications Director Bruce Frazier said Wednesday the city and Dalton Public Schools had not yet finalized an agreement for the rec department to use the Dalton High pool but as soon as they do the city will announce plans so that people can sign up.
The renovation of the rec center is expected to take 12 months.
The renovation will be paid for from the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). Plans call for a complete renovation of the administrative offices and the conference and assembly space upstairs. Plans also call for a new gym where the current gym is as well as a new entrance and lobby, a new locker room for lifeguards at the outdoor pool and renovation of the pool equipment area.
The City Council members approved a $5 million contract with Felker Construction of Dalton to serve as contractor-at-risk for the renovation in September 2022. A contractor-at-risk agrees to deliver a project at a maximum price. The contract includes all of the contractor’s overhead, profit and fees, as well as the building construction, design fees, project furnishings, site work and any contingencies.
Parker said grading and clearing is underway for the Mill Creek Greenway, and contractors still say they expect to meet the Dec. 1 completion date. The City Council in January approved a $2.234 million contract with Northwest Georgia Paving of Calhoun for the project.
The trail will be about 1.1 miles from Eagle Walk trail to the trail around Haig Mill Lake Park. There will also be a half-mile spur to Mallard Road.
The Eagle Walk at Mill Creek, a half-mile walking and biking trail just off Chattanooga Avenue that runs parallel to Mill Creek, was constructed as an Eagle Scout project about nine years ago.
Parker said stormwater improvements in West Hill Cemetery are about 95% finished and the project should be completed by the middle of July.
The West Hill Cemetery project is the first of a three-phase plan to improve stormwater control on what is called the Walnut North Basin. The planned improvements will eventually reach Walnut Avenue.
Phase 2 of the plan is the Ridge Street Bypass which will connect a new, larger pipe to the pond in the cemetery.
"The plans for that are complete, and we are putting that out for bids in the next couple of weeks," Parker said.
Phase 3 includes improvements to Franklin Street, McFarland Avenue and Valley Drive. Parker said he expects to have plans 30% complete in the next two weeks. Restoration of the stream bank on Valley Drive is a related part of the project. It is out for bids now. Bids are due back by July 6.
Parker also updated the council members on several other stormwater projects. He said plans for Glenwood Avenue are about 30% complete.
He said the Public Works Department is working with the owners of Temple Beth-El on Valley Drive to convert that property into a small park that would contain stormwater control features and also have some commemoration of Dalton's Jewish community and its contributions to the city.
