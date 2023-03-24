If you're looking for fun plans for your kids' spring break, look no further than the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department. The department is set to host its first Spring Break Camp for kids ages 6-12 next month.
The camp will run Monday through Friday, April 3-7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The cost is $100 per camper and multi-child discounts are available for families.
"The goal is just to give the kids a fun, safe place to spend spring break and be active and maybe meet a few new friends," said Brandon Sane, marketing coordinator for the Parks and Rec Department. "It’s for the kids whose parents have to work, they can just come and get out of the house and do some fun things on spring break if they’re not going out of town."
Parks and Recreation hosted a week-long camp last summer to introduce Dalton kids to the different team sports opportunities offered by the department. The Spring Break Camp will also feature a lot of team sports activities as well as educational fun.
"I know that Georgia Power will be coming to do a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) project with the kids. I’m not exactly sure what it will be, but they are going to do a STEM workshop," Sane said. "Mayelli Meza, who did the two murals at D-Food Collab and at the Oakwood Cafe, she’s going to come and do an art project with the kids. And we’re going to obviously do some team sports stuff, and we’ve also got a new podcast lab at the community center where they’ll learn how to do some podcasting. We will have some team-building activities and games, it’ll just be a fun-filled week."
Dropoff for the camp will take place between 7:30 and 8 a.m., and kids can be picked up between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Snacks are provided for campers, but children will need to bring their lunch each day. Each camper will receive a camp T-shirt. Participation in the camp is limited to the first 40 campers who are signed up with their payment completed. Registration closes on Monday. Families can register online at www.mydprd.com.
The Mack Gaston Community Center is at 218 N. Fredrick St.
