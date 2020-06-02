Dalton Rec reopens some facilities

The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department is in the business of fun and games. The new coronavirus (COVID-19) has put fun and games on hold for too long now.
The department is re-opening some facilities, holding registration for programs and taking room/facility reservations. There will be some limits in occupancy numbers based on square footage and time constraints. A mask will be required to enter/exit indoor facilities.
• John Davis Recreation Center: A mask must be worn to enter/exit the building.
Room reservations are available with restrictions. A mask will not be required to reserve a room.
The gym will remain closed. Drinking fountains are not available indoors.
The pool is scheduled to open Monday, June 22, with extended times for public use. The number of people on the pool deck will be limited as required by the Whitfield County Health Department. Reservations may be required to enter the pool.
For more information, call (706) 278-5404.
• Mack Gaston Community Center: A mask must be worn to enter/exit the building.
Room reservations are available with restrictions. A mask will not be required to reserve a room.
The walking track and workout area are available by reservation only. Limits on time and number of people allowed at one time will be enforced. Drinking fountains are not available indoors.
The Splash Pad will not open this season.
For more information, call (706) 278-8205.
• Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center: The center will remain closed until Gov. Brian Kemp's public health state of emergency requiring medically fragile and elderly Georgians to continue to shelter in place expires on Friday, June 12.
For more information, call (706) 278-3700.
• Nob North Golf Course: The golf course is currently open with some restrictions in place. Those restrictions will begin to be lifted as the current situation improves. Tee times are required. For more information, call (706) 694-8505.
• Outdoor facilities: Many have been open during these past weeks. As the situation continues to improve, playgrounds and shelters will begin to reopen.
• Team tournaments, adult soccer and tennis leagues: Play will resume beginning this weekend. Directors and league officials are asked to put together a COVID-19/sanitation plan to keep their participants safe before, during and after events.
The swim association (Carpet Capital Aquatics Club), youth soccer associations and a few tournament directors have submitted a sanitation plan already. Groups needing information can call (706) 278-5404. Also, the national governing body of your sport has suggested protocols available.
Athletic facilities will be open for organized leagues, teams, practice and games. Soccer teams started Monday and baseball/softball begins Monday. Reservations must be made.
Visit www.mydprd.com for more information on program registrations and updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.