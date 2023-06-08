Dalton Mayor David Pennington, in front, presented a proclamation Monday night recognizing Municipal Court Clerks Week in Dalton. This is the first time this week has been recognized by the state and in Dalton. City officials said during the past few years city court clerks have risen to the challenges of running the court during the COVID-19 pandemic, first virtually and then again in-person, and the innovations they helped to pioneer became a model statewide. They also ensured a transition to holding court proceedings at the Dalton Convention Center went smoothly. From left are Nallely Torres, court clerk; Patricia Velasquez, court clerk; Ester Guerrero, court clerk; Rozalen Ocampo, court clerk; Misty West-Wimpey, chief clerk of court; Jason James, court administrator, Municipal Court of Dalton (vice president, Georgia Municipal Court Clerks Council); Courtney Jackson, court administrator/chief clerk of Decatur Municipal Court (president-elect, Georgia Municipal Court Clerks Council); and Kristie Collier-Tucker, court administrator/clerk of court, Union City Municipal Court (immediate past president, Georgia Municipal Court Clerks Council).