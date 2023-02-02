Work on soccer fields at Dalton's Lakeshore Park and the Ron Nix Soccer Complex at James Brown Park should be finished by the end of May, according to City Administrator Andrew Parker.
Parker updated City Council members on those and some other projects when the council members met recently as the city Finance Committee.
The council members voted in December 2022 to accept a $1,248,426 bid from Shaw Integrated and Turf Solutions to replace the artificial turf on the soccer fields at Lakeshore Park and the Ron Nix Soccer Complex. The bid included both the turf and its installation.
Replacement of the playground at Harlan Godfrey Civitan Park is also expected to be complete by the end of May. The new playground will be handicapped accessible. To see a video showing the playground concept, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4ne17HrQhk.
Parker said the design is underway for the renovation of the John Davis Recreation Center, and demolition of the center's gym and locker rooms should begin around the middle of this month. The council members approved a $5 million contract with Felker Construction of Dalton to serve as contractor-at-risk for the renovation in September 2022.
A contractor-at-risk agrees to deliver a project at a maximum price. The contract includes all of the contractor’s overhead, profit and fees, as well as building construction, design fees, project furnishings, site work and any contingencies.
The renovation will be paid for from the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). Plans call for a complete renovation of the 1986 portion of the building, which includes all of the administrative offices and the conference and assembly space upstairs.
The rec center was built in three stages. The original section was built in 1957. In 1963 the building was expanded with a gym and additional office space. In 1986 the city added more office space and programming areas.
Plans also call for a new gym where the current gym is as well as a new entrance and lobby, a new locker room for lifeguards at the outdoor pool and renovation of the pool equipment area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.