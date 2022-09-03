The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) held a graduation ceremony for 28 newly-trained juvenile correctional officers (JCO) on Aug. 26 at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. The cadets, including Markoz Garcia of Dalton, join the ranks of other JCOs at secure facilities across the state.
“Our correctional officers ensure a safe and secure environment for rehabilitating justice-involved youth,” said DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “Their duties require maturity, reliability and self-discipline. I am grateful for the commitment of these officers to DJJ and the youth we serve.”
Basic Juvenile Correctional Officer Training (BJCOT) is a 240-hour comprehensive program that provides basic skills training in security practices and procedures. To complete the program, a cadet must meet established standards on written examinations that evaluate cognitive knowledge and performance-oriented studies.
The graduates have been assigned to 13 secure facilities across the state in Augusta-Richmond, Baldwin, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, Crisp, DeKalb, Fulton, Hall, Rockdale and counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.