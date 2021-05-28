Dalton resident at sea with U.S. Navy

Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth/U.S. Navy

Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Branham Daniel, from Dalton, stands by for a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler Henry J. Kaiser-class U.S. Naval Ship Big Horn aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur in the South China Sea. Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.