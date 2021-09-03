Dalton resident J.L. Hinds receives award for short story

Dalton resident J.L. Hinds came away a winner in a contest held by The Writers Alliance at its annual Author Showcase in Cartersville.
Writers were challenged to create a short story about someone who stumbles into a library and finds a book that changes that person's life for better or worse. The contest was judged by Val Mathews, an editor with the Wild Rose Press in New York City. She picked Hinds' short story "Lost in the Words" as the top story in the contest.
"Her story absolutely blew everyone away," The Writers Alliance said in a statement.
The prize is a 25-page edit of the story by Mathews, which will take place later this month or in early October.
Hinds said she is excited her work will receive an edit by a professional editor such as Mathews.
"I was shocked," she said. "When she started describing the winning story, I realized it was my story, and then she said the winner was 'Lost in the Words' and I couldn't believe it. But I was really happy that my work paid off."
For her entry in The Writers Alliance Contest, Hinds decided to create a fantasy story.
"The person I wrote about found a book and literally entered into it and became a detective," she said. "She was a high school senior who didn't know what she wanted to do, and after her experience inside the book she decided she wanted to become a detective."
Hinds said she has a strong love of reading and that is what led her to writing.
"It started when I was a little child," she said. "It took me away from everyday life. I enjoyed the adventures reading took me on. I fell in love with the work of author Heather Graham. She had a series called 'Krewe of Hunters' that I really got into."
Hinds said she has been writing for four years. She published her first novel, "The One," a story about a young woman who spent some of her childhood in homeless shelters and her struggles to establish a normal life and find love.
"It's available on Amazon, and I also sell it myself through my Facebook page," she said. "I've been writing short stories and taking part in writing contests. I'm also writing two books. My main focus is on a novel called 'Once Upon a Quill.' It's a fantasy book about a girl who finds a (writing) quill. She starts writing with it, and she realizes that whatever she writes comes to life. There are villains who find out about the quill and try to take it from her."
Hinds said she hopes to have that work out in the summer of 2022.
She said people who are interested in the novel can keep up with its progress on her Facebook (Author JL Hinds) and Instagram (authorjlhinds) pages.
