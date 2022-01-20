For John Tice, football and Clemson University were vital to his future.
"He was from a small town in South Carolina," said his daughter Melissa Gill. "A football scholarship to Clemson allowed him to get his education. He earned a degree in textiles, and that started him in a career in the textile industry and to owning his own company. He always remained a Clemson Tiger."
Gill said her father felt a strong desire throughout his life to give back to the university and to the athletic program that had played such a role in his success.
Tice, a member of the class of 1955 who lives in Dalton, was long active in IPTAY, an organization that raises money for and supports Clemson University athletics, serving as president from 1998 to 1999. Founded in 1934, IPTAY originally stood for "I pay ten a year."
On Wednesday at The Farm, friends, family members and Clemson University alumni gathered to honor Tice for his service to IPTAY and to Clemson.
"We have traditionally honored our past presidents after they have passed," said Bob Riggins, president of IPTAY. "We would have their family come to a ballgame at the IPTAY suite. About six or eight months ago I approached some of our past presidents and asked them if they would mind if I changed the policy to recognize our past presidents while they are still alive. John is our second honoree. We have about 10 more whom we plan to honor."
Riggins said that by the time an IPTAY president has completed his term he will have served 14 years on the board.
Thurman McLamb, another past president of IPTAY, said the post requires a large commitment of time and energy.
"Our No. 1 job is to provide scholarships to our student-athletes," he said. "It takes a lot of work."
Former Shaw Industries executive Norris Little, a friend and neighbor of Tice, was among those who gathered to honor him.
"I've known John Tice for a long, long time," he said. "He's a real gentleman, and I'm so glad he's receiving this honor. I know he really deserves it. He's been a big supporter of Clemson University. He's proud to have attended that college, and he has been very active in the community as well."
Dalton attorney Maurice Sponcler said he has known Tice for about 40 years. Sponcler, a University of Georgia graduate, said he and Tice attended the Clemson-Georgia football games every year "for many, many years."
"He is a strong member of Dalton First Baptist Church," he said. "He has been generous with his time and his money to many, many local organizations and charities. We've always had a great time when we have been together, and I'm glad to see him receive this honor."
Charles Miller, a Dalton resident and Clemson graduate, was one of those who attended the annual Clemson-Georgia game.
"We'd rent a van and go to the game," he said. "It was always a lot of fun. He's been a dear, dear friend, and I'm glad to have this chance to honor him."
Robert E. "Bob" Shaw, founder and chairman of Engineered Floors and co-founder and longtime head of Shaw Industries, was eager to talk about Tice.
"I've known John Tice for 40 or 50 years," he said. "I don't know of any job that John has taken on that he hasn't given 100% and hasn't been successful. He's a credit to Clemson University, and he's a credit to North Georgia. He's just a fine person."
