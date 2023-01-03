Dalton resident Peter Putnam will debut his new album “The Shadowlands” on Friday at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge Dalton, 416 S. Glenwood Ave.
A 1995 graduate of Dalton High School, Putnam will play the album and share the stories behind the songs and the making of the album. He will perform two songs off the album. The event is to benefit City of Refuge Dalton. It is free, but those who come are encouraged to bring coats or canned food items or to make monetary donations to City of Refuge Dalton.
“We are really excited about this event,” said City of Refuge Dalton Director of Operations Brian Croft. “It is always nice to see homegrown talent grow and flourish. and we are honored that Peter chose City of Refuge to debut his album. It shows his heart, and we hope many people will turn out for this.”
City of Refuge Dalton provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals.
Croft said City of Refuge Dalton can use monetary donations to fund its operations and canned food for its food bank. He said with winter here many people are in need of coats, so City of Refuge Dalton can pass out any donated coats to its clients.
Putnam is an alumnus of Visible Music College, a Christian music college in Memphis, Tennessee. His album will be available Friday on all music-streaming services.
The event will also honor Dalton radio personality Rick Zeisig, who will be present, for his many contributions to the community through several community organizations and as the longtime voice of the Dalton High School football Catamounts.
“I’m honored to be recognized in this way,” said Zeisig.
