A slap in the face.
That's how Dalton native Rashun Mack, who is black, described the statue of Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston that has stood in downtown Dalton for 108 years.
"That statue, to me, has always been a symbol of the oppression of my people," Mack, a Dalton High School graduate and a board member of the Atlanta-based Southern Advocacy Group, told members of the City Council on Monday.
The statue wasn't on the meeting agenda, but people began lining up at City Hall over an hour before the meeting began at 6 p.m., trying to get in to speak about the statue. Seating was limited to about two dozen people in the council's chambers because of social distancing to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), so after some people spoke, they left to make room for others. The meeting lasted more than two hours.
From the start, it was clear the statue means very different things to different people.
"I've been living in Dalton all my life," said David Thomas. "The statue has always been for me a lot of frustration. Probably the biggest frustration is that we have not been heard. I want to thank y'all for listening to us today. Gen. Johnston, he symbolizes to black people misery, suffering, destruction and death."
But Brad Bailey, another Dalton native, said that when he was in high school the statue "was a rally point for us on Friday night. 'Meet you at the statue, and we'll head to Chattanooga. Meet you at the statue, and we'll get something to eat.'"
Bailey said the statue has been an important part of the lives of generations of Daltonians and he'd hate to see it moved.
But moving it became a possibility last week following a “March for Justice” in Dalton organized by three recent graduates of Southeast Whitfield High School, which included as one of many demands moving the Johnston statue from the intersection of Crawford Street and Hamilton Street to a place considered "more appropriate."
The meeting attracted people from outside Dalton as well, including congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene of Rome, who finished first in the June 9 Republican Party primary for Georgia's 14th Congressional District and faces John Cowan in an Aug. 11 runoff. The 14th District includes Whitfield County.
Greene said she "supports keeping all of our monuments."
"As a mother of three kids, I always want to be able to point to statues, monuments or any type of history, so that I can point them out to my children and teach them lessons about our country, whether they are good, bad, embarrassing, something that I'm happy about, something that I'm sad about or something that I wish hadn't happened," she said.
Greene said people should support monuments not because they support any particular cause but because they represent history.
"We are seeing situations where (statues of) Christopher Columbus, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, all kinds of statues are being attacked," she said. "It seems to be an effort to take down history. Whether I see a statue that may be something that I fully disagree with, like Adolf Hitler, maybe it's a statue of Satan himself, I would not want to say take it down. But again, so that I can tell my children and teach others about who these people are and what they did and what they may be about."
Following that march, three City Council members —Tyree Goodlett, Annalee Harlan and Mayor David Pennington — said the statue should be moved, and two others — Gary Crews and Derek Waugh — said they were amenable to the idea.
A Facebook group called Don’t Let Joe Go that is dedicated to preserving the statue at its current location formed soon after that march and has more than 7,700 members. During the past few days, people have been standing guard over the statue for fear it may be vandalized.
And on Saturday, defenders of the statue clashed with protesters during another march when about 60 protesters stopped across the street from the statue. On several occasions, Dalton Police Department officers had to step in and separate marchers and members of the group who were watching over the statue.
The tone Monday during the council meeting was civil, and the meeting ended with some people from both sides shaking hands. But the passions were clearly just as strong as on Saturday.
Statues of historical figures, including George Washington, Mahatma Gandhi, Winston Churchill and Confederate military leaders, have become a flashpoint across the world as protests, some of which have turned violent, have filled numerous cities in the aftermath of the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on May 25 when a white officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Some statues have been vandalized, and a man suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday night in Portsmouth, Virginia, when he was struck by a statue pulled down from a Confederate memorial by protesters.
Dalton resident Sergio Reyes said he is sympathetic to the Black Lives Matter cause but became concerned when protesters started "saying 'Hey, let's tear this (statue) down.'"
"So what is next? The American flag?" he asked. "If we let them tear down the little stuff like that, they are just going to keep going after bigger and bigger (things.) That's what we've got to put a stop to."
Several speakers suggested that the city hold a referendum on what to do with the Johnston statue.
Tyler Martin, one of the organizers of a Don't Let Joe Go Facebook page, said it seems like the effort to remove the statue has been driven by one small group.
"Let the people decide. They may not agree with me," he said. "But let the people decide, and what's decided is decided."
Others said the council members should not act in haste and get caught up in current passions.
Martin said a November referendum would give everyone an opportunity to reflect on the issue.
Council member Tyree Goodlett said that if the city attorney tells them they have to put the matter to a referendum he will do that but the advice they have gotten so far is that they don't.
A state law passed last year allows local governments to move monuments and memorials only if they are moved to “a place or site of similar prominence, honor, visibility and access within the same county or municipality in which the monument was originally located. A monument shall not be relocated to a museum, cemetery or mausoleum unless it was originally placed at such location.”
City Attorney Gandi Vaughn told council members the law only applies to "publicly-owned monuments." Since the Johnston statue is owned by a private group, the Dalton chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC), he does not believe the state law would prevent the council from taking action to remove or relocate the statue. He said the UDC does not have a lease or easement for the public right of way on which the statue sits.
The UDC said in a press release last week it is “ready and willing to consent to the relocation” of the statue if that is what the City Council decides. But the group says it does not have the funds to move the statue, so that would have to be done by the city or by others.
The board of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society met Sunday with attorney Robert Jenkins, who is representing the UDC. Historical society President Ellen Thompson said board members agreed that they are interested in hosting the statue at the Huff House, which served as Johnston's headquarters when the Army of Tennessee spent the winter of 1863-64 in Dalton, if the City Council decides to move the statue.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter said commissioners have offered to the UDC to host the statue at the planned Rocky Face Ridge Park if the city of Dalton decides it should be moved. The ridge is the site of numerous Civil War fortifications, and Grant Farm, at the foot of the ridge on Crow Valley Road, was the site of two Civil War skirmishes and was also the site of Confederate encampments of the Army of Tennessee.
Jenkins said Sunday that UDC members believe the Huff House would be a more appropriate place for the statue.
City Council member Annalee Harlan said she "applauded the UDC's willingness to compromise."
City Council member Derek Waugh described Monday's meeting as "Dalton at its finest."
"There are a lot of emotions on both sides. People are very passionate about this issue, but the tone was always civil and respectful," he said.
