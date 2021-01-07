Dalton residents say they are shocked by the violence at the U.S. Capitol

Pray.
That's all state Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, says he could do Wednesday as he watched video of supporters of President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, driving out lawmakers who had gathered in session to count presidential votes from the Electoral College that would certify the election of President-elect Joe Biden.
"There's no justification for lawlessness," Payne said. "We've got ways of working through things through the law."
The riot left four dead, including a woman who was shot, and more than 50 police officers injured.
Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Washington Wednesday to protest what they believe was election fraud that cost the president reelection.
“We will never give up," Trump said in a speech to a crowd in the Ellipse park near the National Mall that morning. "We will never concede. It will never happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore.”
He urged his supporters to march to the Capitol.
Dalton resident Linda Hefner said she understands the frustration of the Trump supporters.
"I support the president, and I believe the election was stolen. I do," she said. "But what happened wasn't right. I just couldn't believe it."
There has been no evidence of widespread election fraud with dozens of courts either refusing to hear the cases or dismissing them due to a lack of credible proof.
State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, said he "couldn't believe my eyes" watching the scenes at the Capitol.
"I didn't condone what we saw in Atlanta last summer (referring to violence that erupted after the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died in police custody on May 25), and I sure didn't condone what I saw (Wednesday)," he said.
As the violence erupted, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, who represents Whitfield and Murray counties, tweeted a video assuring Trump supporters that she and others in Congress were fighting for them.
"I urge you to remain calm," she said. "I urge you to have a peaceful protest. Make sure that everyone is safe and protected, and let's do this in a peaceful manner. This is not a time for violence. This is a time to support President Trump and support out election integrity and support this important process that we are going through in Congress."
Greene was among those in Congress who objected to the certification of Electoral College votes from some states.
Georgia U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who had planned to support objections to the Electoral College count but changed her mind after the riot, tweeted, "Violence is abhorrent and I strongly condemn today’s attacks on our Capitol. We must stand united as one nation under God. I’m grateful for our brave men and women of law enforcement. May God bless America."
Dalton resident Sam Brown said Trump should have known something bad could happen when he invited his supporters to come to Washington on the day the Electoral College votes were to be counted.
“Big protest in D.C. on January 6th,” Trump tweeted on Dec. 19, one of several tweets promoting the day, according to The New York Times. “Be there, will be wild!”
"I'm not saying he wanted something bad to happen," Brown said. "I'm certainly not saying he expected something like this. But he had to know people's emotions were strong."
Carpenter said he doesn't blame Trump for urging his supporters to come to Washington.
"People have a right to show their support for Trump. People have a right to peacefully protest," he said. "And most of those people were there peacefully. We had people from Dalton who were there, and they were peaceful. Most of the people in Atlanta last summer were peaceful. It just takes a few instigators."
Carpenter said he does think the president should have spoken out sooner and more forcefully about the violence.
"As soon as they breached the security, something needed to be said," he said. "It doesn't matter if it was his supporters or people who oppose him, a message needed to be sent that this is unacceptable and people need to calm down."
In a video late in the afternoon, Trump said, among other things, "We had an election that was stolen from us."
Payne said he had not paid much attention to Trump's statement.
"Politics probably shouldn't have been introduced into it," he said. "This was a time for us all to be contrite, and he probably should have called for contrition."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.