Dalton road resurfacing projects begin Monday

Milling and resurfacing work begins Monday on streets within the city of Dalton. This project involves 4.87 centerline miles of milling, resurfacing, thermoplastic pavement markings and raised pavement markers on 13 city streets. The project includes work on all or a portion of the following streets:
• April Street
• Avenue A
• Brookwood Lane
• Burgess Drive
• Fifth Avenue
• Keener Street
• Lake Street
• Lesley Drive
• Maney Lane
• Oxford Street
• Smith Street
• Spring Street
• Thornton Avenue
The contractor will begin work on Thornton Avenue, and then move to the residential streets following completion. Work on all of the streets listed above will happen mostly during the day.
Motorists should expect temporary lane closures in work zones while the work is being performed. Motorists should reduce their speed and exercise caution in these work zones. On residential streets, homeowners should turn off yard sprinklers and avoid placing brush/rubbish in the street while work is taking place.
The resurfacing projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of spring. The prime contractor on this work is Northwest Georgia Paving of Calhoun.
