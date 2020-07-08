Dalton Rotarians meet virtually and learn about COVID-19

Because of the rapid spread of COVID-19, since March 20 the Rotary Club of Dalton has suspended or canceled all of its regular Tuesday meetings and other local Rotary functions.
On June 23, however, almost 50 Dalton Rotarians used online technology to participate in the club’s first “virtual meeting,” enabling members to interact and to enjoy an informative presentation by a physician specializing in infectious diseases, with a particular focus on management of the pandemic locally.
Despite the club’s departure from its regular schedule, its officers have continued to work on serving the community on the club’s behalf. After setting aside $10,000 from club funds to address the deteriorating economic situation, the Board of Directors donated a total of $8,000 to several social service agencies most directly concerned with emerging needs.
Since the most pressing of these was for food, the largest donations went to City of Refuge Dalton, Providence Ministries, the Salvation Army and the Northwest Georgia branch of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. In addition, $1,400 was spent to support efforts by Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools to provide meals for families of underprivileged students; this was done by providing a breakfast for those preparing and distributing food under the school systems’ auspices.
Beyond these actions, the board also ensured that the club’s annual program to recognize outstanding high school graduates and to award scholarships went forward as usual, and the Charlie Bowen Fifth Grade Service Above Self awards will soon be made during a Facebook Watch Party.
The main feature of the virtual meeting was a presentation by Dr. Lee Connor, an infectious disease specialist employed by Hamilton Health Care System since August 2019. Originally from Florida, he received his undergraduate degree from the University of Florida and attended medical school at Florida International University in Miami. After completing a residency at the Wake Forest Medical Center in North Carolina, he studied infectious diseases at Washington University in St. Louis.
Connor summarized the origins of COVID-19 in China and its spread to the U.S., adding that the possibility of a pandemic was discussed locally during the early months of 2020. Consequently, Hamilton formed a task force to prepare the hospital as much as possible ahead of time.
With strong support from all sectors of the medical and general communities, the task force struck a balance between the capability to handle a COVID-19 outbreak and requirements arising from routinely occurring infectious diseases such as the annual flu. Such a balance has become all the more necessary, Connor said, in view of the recent uptick of infections and hospitalizations in Georgia and Tennessee as economic reopening goes on. Since one case of COVID-19 can propagate at least three to five others, it is very important to embrace and expand the preventive measures specified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), particularly the use of face masks and social distancing.
Hamilton has received much industry, community and government support, especially enabling acquisition of adequate ventilators and other necessary intensive care equipment, even though a basic goal is to prevent cases from progressing to respiratory failure. Through its own resources and also involvement with a Mayo Clinic study, Connor believes Hamilton stands on the cutting edge of COVID-19 prevention and treatment.
Ultimately, of course, the best resolution will be development of an effective vaccine, but Connor thinks this is probably at least a year off. Meanwhile, there is also the prospect of achieving herd immunity, when a large majority of the population acquires natural immunity to the virus through widespread exposure to it. Connor used the example of measles, in which individual cases may be severe but it does not spread widely through a population because of the population's collective exposure over time. In realistic terms, the ideal proportion for herd immunity would be 80% to 90%, which could effectively control the spread of a virus because of a relative lack of hosts.
Regarding the number of beds allocated at Hamilton for COVID-19 patients, Connor said there would be as many as needed. Currently there is no definite number of beds, but some have been set aside, staff have been specially trained, and one wing of the hospital has negative air pressure to deter spread of the virus from patients housed there.
When he was asked about the number of COVID-19 cases locally and how Dalton’s rate compares to that of Chattanooga, Connor said local infections and hospitalizations peaked shortly after the highly publicized surges in New York and then declined, but the last couple of weeks have seen increases as businesses reopened. This pattern is comparable to Chattanooga’s, where a significant rise can probably also be attributed to social protest activities and neglect of social distancing. Connor stressed that everyone should be vigilant about observing CDC guidelines, especially since little is known about the long-term consequences of COVID-19 infection and the damage the virus may cause to various body organs, particularly the lungs.
Since the HIV epidemic of the late 1970s and early 1980s, American medical schools have placed greater importance on infectious disease training, but Connor asserted that there is certainly a need for more of it. In the 2000s the SARS and Ebola epidemics did not affect the U.S. strongly, but COVID-19 has done so without recent precedents.
When asked what are the most important and alarming local COVID-19 statistics, Connor pointed to the incidence of new cases. Local testing has been adequate, so the incidence number has strong validity, as does the number of hospitalizations.
In response to a question about testing for antibodies, Connor noted that this type of testing is developing slowly, and in any event it is not greatly significant in a clinical setting, where the need is to know who currently has the disease. It remains unclear whether antibodies confer immunity, but testing for them does help determine patterns of disease incidence.
Asked about the strength of evidence that the COVID-19 virus originated in bats rather than in a Chinese laboratory, Connor said the lab in Wuhan with which the virus has been most closely associated is well respected, and he seemed inclined to connect it with open food markets. The virus appears to occur in most mammals, and it can jump species easily. At any rate, the crucial factor in its spread is proximity.
It is very unusual and fortunate for a town of Dalton’s size to have a physician with Connor’s expertise, especially when his presence has coincided with a completely unforeseen pandemic.
