It all started last year when longtime Oyster Pub and Grill employee Vanessa Vaughn was talking with some regulars about their experiences back in high school.
“We were sharing memories of going to our proms as teenagers and how much fun it was,” Vaughn said. “As we talked about getting dressed up, getting to dance and all the great music an idea popped into my head — we should have an adult event just like that.”
From those happy conversations, an “adult” prom was born. Last year dozens of people, many regular patrons as well as newcomers, came together to celebrate, dance, eat and share a great evening while raising money for City of Refuge Dalton.
“It was a great night for everyone who came out,” owner Rafeek Mughrabi shared. “Everyone was decked out in their prom attire, laughing and dancing just like it was a real prom.”
“Plus, we were able to raise money for the City of Refuge, which we were so happy to do,” Mughrabi stated.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. the 30-plus-year-old local establishment will host its second annual prom. This year the money raised will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia.
Mughrabi explained, “We have always made it a point to raise money for local charities and services and it is great when our customers get to be part of supporting them in such a fun way.”
“We have so many longtime local customers that we are so grateful for, it is an honor to give them something special like this, and they so appreciate the chance to raise money for a great cause,” he added.
