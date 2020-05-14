Dalton school board accepts bid for renovation work at middle school

After rejecting proposals last month for construction at Dalton Middle School that will turn part of that building into a new magnet school for students in grades 10-12, the Dalton Board of Education accepted a bid this week.
"This was better," said Theresa Perry, chief financial officer for Dalton Public Schools. "We're pretty excited about the results."
The school board accepted the $1.944 million bid of J&J Contractors, one of three bids received.
During last month's school board meeting, the board members followed the advice of Rusty Lount, director of operations for Dalton Public Schools, to reject all proposals for renovating Dalton Middle School.
By rejecting the initial proposals, the project became eligible for several grants, Lount explained in April. This is "the very best scenario we could ever have, (and we want) to take full advantage of it."
The magnet school for students in grades 10-12 is slated to open for the 2021-22 academic year. That same year, Dalton High School will also become a 10-12 institution; Hammond Creek Middle School, a school for students in grades six and seven, will open that year, as will a yet-to-be-named school for students in grades eight and nine.
Hammond Creek is now 80% complete, while the Junior Achievement Discovery Center on that campus has footings dug, Palmer Griffin, vice chairman of the school board, reported. "It's good to see those footers dug."
The school board also approved school nutrition prices for the 2020-21 academic year. Prices will remain the same as for fiscal year 2020.
Breakfasts remain $1.50 for students and $2 for non-students, while lunch for elementary students remains $2, lunch for secondary students is still $2.40, and lunch for non-students is $3.50.
As in the past, 100% of Blue Ridge, City Park, Park Creek, Roan, Dalton Middle School and Morris Innovative High School students qualify for free meals under the federal Special Provision 2 program, according to the school system. The remaining full-pay schools are Brookwood, Westwood and Dalton High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.