The Dalton Board of Education voted 4-0 this week to approve a $102 million fiscal year 2024 operating budget, up from about $90 million in the current fiscal year.
Fiscal year 2024 begins July 1.
Increases in the employer share of health insurance premiums added $5.1 million to the budget.
The school system used one-time federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money to fund positions supporting academic achievement, the social and emotional well-being of students, and general operations. But those funds are exhausted. The school system will cut more than 35 of those positions through attrition and will move 24 special education teachers and paraprofessionals, psychologists, social workers, counselors and administrators into the general fund budget. That will add $2.3 million to the budget.
The board members also voted 4-0 to approve a $367,690 bid from National Glazing Solutions, which has locations across the United States, to place tinted safety window film over glass at Blue Ridge, Brookwood, City Park and Westwood schools as well as The Dalton Academy and Dalton Junior High School. The film holds broken glass together and helps keep intruders out of the schools. The project will be paid for from a state grant. The final cost of the project will be determined after the company inspects and does final measurements of Dalton High School and Hammond Creek Middle School.
