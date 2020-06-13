Dalton school board approves tentative budget, no change in property tax rate

The Dalton Board of Education approved a tentative budget for fiscal year 2021 during its meeting Monday night that reflects a prediction of significantly lower funding from the state due to the economic recession caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Initially, school systems were told to expect a 14% cut from the state for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1 of this year, but that figure was recently upgraded to 11%, albeit still an estimate, said Theresa Perry, chief financial officer for Dalton Public Schools. Each percent means $500,000 for Dalton Public Schools, so the difference between an 11% and 14% drop in state funds would be $1.5 million.
Perry is admittedly "skeptical" about that 11% figure, however, and she believes the 14% number may ultimately be more accurate.
Superintendent Tim Scott shares those reservations, and he believes it's better to be conservative in setting a budget, rather than too optimistic and then have to make cuts in January, he said. "Mid-year cuts are tough."
Perry estimates a beginning general fund balance for fiscal year 2021 of $18.80 million, the same total she expects the system to end fiscal year 2020 with, and a general fund balance of $15.83 million at the end of fiscal year 2021. The general fund budget calls for $75.57 million in revenue and total expenses of $78.54 million. The tentative fiscal year 2021 special fund budget will be is $8.53 million, the school nutrition fund budget will be $5.67 million, the capital fund budget will be $21.17 million and the debt service budget will be $5.005 million.
Dalton Public Schools can reduce spending to account for the drop in state funding in various ways, including reducing employee work days by 10 to save $3 million, Perry said. Most employees would experience a salary cut of roughly 3.5% if the calendar was reduced by 10 days.
However, that plan was devised under the assumption of 14% in austerity measures, so if funding from the state decreases only 11%, the system could add some of those furlough days back, she said. Each work day added back to employee calendars costs Dalton Public Schools just over $300,000.
"It's a little easier to go up and down on employee days than adding positions," as the latter gets "a little tricky" if funding changes, Perry said. Furthermore, more austerity measures may be required in future years, so it's better for the system not to overextend itself financially.
Dalton Public Schools is hoping to preserve efforts during the last several years to improve employee salary scales, Perry said. Therefore, employees will advance a step on their existing salary scales this coming year.
Perry also budgeted for a net reduction of teaching positions of 4.5 for fiscal year 2021, mostly due to schedule changes at Dalton Middle School, and 85% "of our budget is salary and benefits," Perry said. However, Dalton Public Schools could hire bus monitors this year to help screen students for COVID-19 and take temperatures before they board buses. Those jobs would be roughly three hours per day, she said. They'd cost the system approximately $236,000.
Dalton Public Schools is receiving nearly $2 million in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, money which can be used for various purposes, from payroll and benefits for employees to digital learning, to professional development, to curriculum development, to school nutrition, to cleaning, Perry said. Dalton Public Schools is planning to devote "a big piece of it" to technology, roughly $750,000, as well as $985,000 for a portion of custodial, paraprofessional and clerical employee salaries and benefits, $150,000 in professional learning and curriculum development, and $50,000 in cleaning and hygiene supplies.
The tentative budget for fiscal year 2021 calls for increasing class sizes by one additional student at the elementary level, Perry said. By doing so, the system wouldn't have to hire an additional four elementary teachers.
Kim Rhyne, principal of City Park School, said Monday that adding one student per class won't have a demonstrably damaging impact on instruction, but the system should take care not to add too many more students to classrooms.
Dalton Public Schools has spent years reducing classes to manageable size, which is critical, because "if you get too many in there, you have other issues you start dealing with, like behavior," Rhyne said. "Smaller classes are better, because you can do more individual instruction and small groups."
"There are a lot of different scenarios" still under consideration for the fiscal year 2021 budget, Scott said. "We'll talk with staff and get a recommendation from them, too."
Though "we've spent many months going over this, there are still many unknowns," Perry seconded. That's why, even after the school board approves a fiscal year 2021 budget later this month, they can still change it later in the year.
Monday was the school system's first public hearing for the fiscal year 2021 budget, with the second scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, June 29, at City Hall.
The school board also approved a tentative millage (property tax) rate for fiscal year 2021 of 8.2 mills, keeping it the same.
"This is just a step in the process," Perry said. "The board can increase or decrease that" at a later date.
The final millage rate will be approved by the school board in August, Perry said. If the board opts to keep the property tax rate at 8.2 mills, it will be the seventh consecutive year of no change to the millage rate for Dalton Public Schools.
