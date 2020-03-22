The Dalton Board of Education has a special work session Monday at 5 p.m. in the third floor conference room at Dalton City Hall for Superintendent Tim Scott's evaluation.
Those who feel comfortable may attend the meeting but people will also be able to watch the meeting online using Zoom, a video conferencing website.
The link to join the meeting will be on the district's website at www.dalton publicschools.com/about/board-of-education.
