Dalton school board keeps property tax rate the same

The Dalton Board of Education approved an operating property tax rate for this year of 8.2 mills, with debt-service millage of 0.57 mills, during a meeting this week.
The rate of 8.2 mills has been consistent since fiscal year 2015, while the debt-service millage rate of 0.57 mills is for general obligation bonds approved by voters in November 2017 for the Hammond Creek Middle School. That school, for students in grades six and seven, is slated to open for the 2021-22 academic year.
Though there's no general tax digest growth, the technical digest growth as a result of increased values in existing property will mean a 0.013 mill increase that represents inflationary growth.
"The assessor’s office is required to report to the property taxing jurisdictions the portion of the tax digest that had growth due to reassessments (or inflationary) separated from general digest growth (due to expansions or additions)," Theresa Perry, Dalton Public Schools' chief financial officer, explained earlier this month. "We use that information to calculate a rollback millage rate."
If the school system doesn't "roll back the millage," it needs to have Taxpayer Bill of Rights hearings, as well as advertise a technical tax increase, Perry added. "The intent is disclosing that the school district (or municipality) is getting a 'windfall' from inflationary growth, even though we are not raising the millage rate."
Though the millage rate will remain at 8.2 for the seventh consecutive year, some property owners could see property tax increases this year due to annual reassessments of property values, Perry said this week. For example, a residential property valued at $125,000 — the average price for a home in the city — might see a tax increase of $1.75, from $1,096.25 to $1,098, while a residential home valued at $250,000 could see a tax increase of $3.51, from $2,192.50 to $2,196.01.
While the general fund balance at the start of fiscal year 2021 (July 1 of this year) was approximately $19.3 million, the system expects to spend that down by roughly $2.3 million during the year because of added expenses related to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as well as a 10% decrease in state funding due to the economic recession caused by the pandemic, Perry said. Dalton Public Schools is to receive roughly $3.7 million less in state funding in fiscal year 2021, and while the system once received a larger percentage of its funds from local sources than the state, that trend has been reversing for a decade, and the system now relies much more on state funds than local dollars.
Dalton Public Schools is receiving roughly $1.97 million in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, with $850,000 earmarked for salaries and benefits for custodial staff and paraprofessionals, while another $759,000 is designated for technology, Perry said. While at one point, pre-pandemic, the system actually considered decreasing technology spending, the need for so much virtual education in the pandemic era has elevated the importance of technology.
In fact, the system is now completely one-to-one, meaning all students in kindergarten through 12th grade have access to learning devices, according to Pat Holloway, the system's chief of staff. At a recent school board meeting, board members approved spending $124,456 for 330 iPads for prekindergarten students.
"We started that (one-to-one) initiative a number of years ago, (and) we’ve remained committed as a district to technology," with a major source of funding for these devices from the beginning being Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) dollars, Holloway explained last week. "It has definitely been a blessing to already have the needed technology for our students during" this time, and "it’s made all the difference for our students."
The system has also added $90,000 to its nursing contract for this fiscal year, which includes a coronavirus prevention and response coordinator to help the system with a variety of needs related to COVID-19, Perry said. The budget includes $300,000 to hire part-time screeners to check the health of students and staff.
For Dalton Public Schools, 84% of expenditures are for salary and benefits, and the system ranks in the middle of Georgia systems in per student spending, she said. For fiscal year 2019, Dalton Public Schools spent $10,101 per student, which ranked 112 of 209 systems in the state.
In order to limit costs in fiscal year 2021, the system eliminated two employee work days, but one or both of those days could be added back if the fiscal picture brightens, Perry said. The fiscal year 2021 budget also calls for a net reduction of teaching positions of 4.5, mostly due to schedule changes at Dalton Middle School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.