The Dalton Board of Education will hold a work session on Monday at 5 p.m. The board's regular meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Due to the governor's ruling on shelter in place and social distancing concerning COVID-19, these meetings will be accessible online.
To access the meetings online, go to the school system website (https://www.dalton publicschools.com/) for a link to the meetings. The work session link will be available on Monday at 4:45 p.m., the school system said. The regular meeting link will be available on Monday at 6:15 p.m.
To submit public comments, email them to BOEcomments@dalton.k12.ga.us before 3 p.m. on Monday. The school system says comments must include the person's full name, address and a current phone number.
