Dalton school board members deliver 'personal touch' for American Education Week

When the Dalton Board of Education voted earlier this month to provide Dalton Public Schools employees a $1,000 supplement, Chairman Matt Evans noted it was a way to say "thank you" for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and board members expressed their gratitude to staff in an even more personal way during American Education Week.
Board members visited each school in the system Nov. 15-19 to give apples to staff members and personally thank them for their work, a longstanding tradition.
"Last year, we just had to set the apples on their desks" due to COVID-19 precautions, but "this year we can actually give them to them," said Palmer Griffin, the school board's vice chairman who visited Dalton Public Schools' maintenance department, Dalton Junior High School and The Dalton Academy.
"I recall being handed an apple accompanied with a kind and supportive word by a member of the Dalton Board of Education when I was an assistant principal at Westwood School in 1988, (and) I’m proud to be able to continue that tradition of a hands-on role for board members that was started even before that year."
"It's a personal touch that they come around to thank us individually," said Shalisa Love, a teacher at The Dalton Academy, which is in its first year serving students in grades 10-12. "It's been a good start to the year."
That "personal touch" is "one of the things I've always found unique about this district," said Miguel Gonzalez, a teacher in Dalton Public Schools' Newcomer Academy who joined the school system nearly a decade ago. "Our leaders are very present all the time."
"They invite you to come up and talk to them or call them," Gonzalez added. "They're very genuine and true."
His students are enjoying the additional opportunities afforded them this year at The Dalton Academy they didn't have when The Newcomer Academy was housed inside Morris Innovative High School, he said.
"The kids love it here, and you can tell just by watching them."
With any new school, "there are kinks, but those have been worked out," said Debra Pourquoi, who teaches special education and coaches basketball at The Dalton Academy. "We're on the road, now."
It's "wonderful" that school board members visit schools to meet all the teachers and staff during American Education Week, said Matt Mederios, principal of The Dalton Academy. "They're showing their appreciation for the hard work (our teachers and staff) do every day for academic achievement" and personal growth.
Superintendent Tim Scott visited the school system's elementary schools that same week for photos with kindergartners, another longstanding American Education Week tradition.
American Education Week is celebrated annually the week prior to Thanksgiving, according to the National Education Association. Festivities honor the people who work in the nation’s public schools, from bus drivers and cafeteria workers to classroom teachers and administrators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.