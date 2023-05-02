The Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2023 Governance Team of the Year Award. The award honors a Georgia public school district’s board of education and superintendent who have achieved all-around success in governance. This recognition continues to be deeply rooted in the Standards for Effective Governance of Georgia School Systems.
The finalists are:
Small
• Chattahoochee County Schools
• Dodge County Schools
Medium
• Baldwin County Schools
• Dalton Public Schools
• Dawson County Schools
Large
• Bryan County Schools
• Henry County Schools
• Walton County Schools
These finalists will be vetted through an application process and interviewed by an impartial review team. The review team consists of national experts who perform various leadership roles in the field of public education.
The association continues to listen and act on the feedback from the membership. Therefore, this new Governance Team of the Year process is completely focused on how a governance team functions in a leadership role rather than being focused on the actions of staff members. The size or resources of a district has no bearing on the ability of the governance team to conduct itself in a manner that aligns with best practices and that benefits student achievement.
“The Governance Team of the Year Award is the highest honor GSBA gives to a governance team. These finalists have demonstrated quality governance that has positively impacted their students, staff and community. They set a standard of excellence and represent collaborative leadership principals,” said Shakila Henderson Baker, GSBA president and chair of the Newton County Board of Education.
The 2023 Governance Team of the Year in each category will be announced at the GSBA/Georgia School Superintendents Association annual conference in December.
“We are proud of what this award represents and how it has evolved with purpose through research and best practices. It is an honor to recognize these finalists for all they have and will accomplish,” said Valarie Wilson, GSBA executive director. “All finalists have demonstrated success as high functioning governance teams.”
