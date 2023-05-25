The Dalton Board of Education is looking for its next board member. Vice Chairman Palmer Griffin recently announced his resignation as he moves closer to his family. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for his dedication and contributions to the Dalton education system.
If you're interested in filling this open seat the deadline to submit your letter of interest is May 31. Send an email to BOEMember@dalton.k12.ga.us to express your interest.
