Saying they need more information, members of the Dalton Board of Education voted 3-0 on Tuesday to table a motion to set their 2022 property tax rate.
Board members Tulley Johnson and Sam Sanders were not at the meeting.
"The numbers we have are based on a tentative tax digest," said board Chairman Matt Evans. "We need to wait and see a final, certified tax digest. We are still committed to reducing our tax rate. But we need to make a decision based on the best numbers."
The board members did not say when they might vote to set the tax rate.
Last week, members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners canceled a public hearing on the county's 2022 property tax rate scheduled for Thursday evening, as well as a public hearing scheduled for noon Friday at which they were expected to vote to set the tax rate. They did not announce when those hearings will be held. The commissioners said they needed more time and information to make a decision, but they did not say what sort of information they were looking for.
On Tuesday, the school board members were scheduled to vote to adopt a tax rate of 7.95 mills, down from 8.095 mills in 2021, for their operating budget. The full rollback rate, to cancel additional revenues due to property reassessments, for the school system would be 7.328 mills. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value.
The school board members were also expected to vote to set the tax rate to repay bonds at .53 mills, down from .57 mills.
The assessed value of residential properties rose an average of 22% this year. Commercial and industrial assessments rose an average of 15%. The assessments are set by the county Board of Assessors. Members of that board are appointed by the Board of Commissioners but the assessors are independent of the county and have to follow rules and regulations set by the state.
A property owner with a home that was valued at $135,000 prior to this year’s reassessment and that increased in value to $149,130 with the reassessment would see about a $94.85 increase for his or her school portion on his or her tax bill this year with a reduced millage rate of 7.95.
While the average assessed value of residential property rose 22% this year, Theresa Perry, chief financial officer for Dalton Public Schools, said some properties rose less than 10% and some rose by as much as 40%.
Data provided by Perry showed Dalton Public Schools receives 35% of its revenues from local taxes, compared to 41% on average for Georgia school systems. Dalton Public Schools receives 52% of its revenues from the state, compared to the Georgia average of 49%. The rest of school revenues come from the federal government.
Dalton Public Schools will receive $1.1 million less in equalization funding from the state for fiscal year 2023 than it did for fiscal year 2022. Fiscal year 2023 began July 1.
Dalton Public Schools’ budget for fiscal year 2023 includes general fund expenditures of nearly $90 million. Dalton Public Schools spends 84% of its budget on salaries and benefits.
Dalton Public Schools is adding 21 positions, from paraprofessionals to teachers to administrators, according to the data provided by Perry.
