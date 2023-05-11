The Dalton Board of Education voted 5-0 Monday to tentatively approve a $102 million fiscal year 2024 operating budget, up from about $90 million in the current fiscal year.
Fiscal year 2024 begins July 1.
Dalton Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Theresa Perry said a 67% increase in employer-state health insurance contributions for employees had "a significant impact to the district budget.” She said the school system was notified of the increase in January and the first payment was due that month.
School officials said the increase will add $5.1 million to the budget.
Perry said the school district used one-time federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money to fund positions supporting academic achievement, the social and emotional well-being of students, and general operations. But those funds are exhausted. The school system will cut more than 35 of those positions through attrition but will move 24 special education teachers and paraprofessionals, psychologists, social workers, counselors and administrators into the general fund budget. That will add $2.3 million to the budget.
The board members are expected to vote on a final budget at their Monday, June 12, meeting.
The board members also voted 5-0:
• To tentatively set a 2023 property tax rate of 8.09 mills, the same as in 2022.
• Approve a $2,000 increase to the state teacher salary scale and to give comparable pay adjustments to all other employee groups. The tentative general fund budget includes $2.2 million for these pay increases.
• Approve holding school meal prices steady with breakfast for students at $2 and non-students at $2.75 and lunch prices at $2.50 for elementary students, $3 for secondary students and $4 for non-students.
