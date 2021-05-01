Dalton school board to hold public hearing on fiscal year 2022 budget

The Dalton Board of Education holds the first of two public hearings on the fiscal year 2022 budget on Monday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. as part of the regular monthly meeting at the Dalton Middle School quad.
Due to the situation with the COVID-19 virus, the meetings will be held in person with limited seating to observe social distancing and online.
Citizens may make public comments in person or via email to BOEcomments@dalton.k12.ga.us before 3 p.m. on May 10. Comment submissions must include your full name, address and a current phone number. The second public hearing is Monday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dalton Middle School quad.
